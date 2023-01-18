Wisconsin's Circular Bioeconomy: Carbon Management

media release: This is the second of three workshops exploring the development of a circular bioeconomy ecosystem in which renewable and waste resources are used as raw materials, substituting biomass-based and recycled carbon for fossil carbon in energy and products. Developing these bio-based production chains and businesses could create jobs, help decarbonize Wisconsin industries, and promote statewide rural economic development.

Newly established net-zero or carbon reduction goals in many industries and sectors are driving an increased focus on the capture, storage, and utilization of carbon dioxide. Emerging research highlights the capacity of the agricultural and forestry sectors to utilize soil, crops, perennials, and trees as carbon sinks, capturing and sequestering carbon from the air in products or natural landscapes. An emerging carbon management ecosystem of markets, government policies and incentives, and new technologies and industrial practices is creating potentially profitable opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and/or sequester carbon, better ensuring the long-term sustainability of these practices.

Join us virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help identify and explore the gaps and opportunities of carbon management in Wisconsin and connect with other stakeholders of the bioeconomy. There is no cost to attend.

Find more info on the speakers here: https://energy.wisc.edu/events/wi-bioeconomy-workshops/carbon-management-workshop