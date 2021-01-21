ONLINE: Wisconsin's Freshwater is Getting Salty

media release: Talk will take place on Zoom. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

Jan. 21: This FREE virtual talk is hosted by W.J. Niederkorn Library.

Road salt is often thought of as an ‘environmentally safe’ chemical. However, at high concentrations, chloride can alter aquatic ecosystems by stressing freshwater species, and deteriorate drinking water sources. For 70+ years, we have applied road salt to paved surfaces, without any regard for the environmental consequences. This talk will focus on long-term chloride trends and the state our lakes in Wisconsin with regard to chloride contamination. Linnea will identify what lakes are at risk, and what is currently being done locally in Wisconsin to curtail further environmental damage.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.