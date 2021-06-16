ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On June 16 Nathaniel Chin of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center will lay out for us “Six Ways to Reduce Your Risks for Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Bio: Dr. Nathaniel Chin serves as medical director for the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC) and the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer's Prevention (WRAP). Dr. Chin grew up in Watertown, Wisconsin, and earned undergraduate and medical degrees from UW-Madison. While completing his internal medicine residency at the University of California, San Diego, Dr. Chin’s father was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease (AD). His father’s condition influenced the way he began to look at his own career, and Dr. Chin decided to pursue a career as a geriatrician and scientist focused on dementia, specifically Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Chin sees patients in the UW Health Memory Clinic three half-days a week.

Dr. Chin is the host of the Wisconsin ADRC's podcast, "Dementia Matters." In each bi-weekly episode, he interviews local and national Alzheimer's disease experts about research advances and caregiver strategies.

Dr. Chin studies modifiable risk factors and biomarker disclosure within the Wisconsin ADRC and WRAP study. He collaborates with many of the researchers at the WI ADRC and oversees the clinical care provided to the research participants.