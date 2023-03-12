Woman. Life. Freedom. The Protest Art of the Iranian Revolution

press release: This exhibition will showcase a stunning collection of graphic art that explore the challenges, struggles, and triumphs of the ongoing Woman Life Freedom revolution in Iran. It will provide a platform for the voices of Iranian people to be heard and celebrated, and it will inspire others to join the fight for women's rights around the world. The exhibition will feature 65 curated artworks by talented and courageous artists from Iran and around the world who have used their creativity to express the hopes and dreams of the Iranian people. These artists have poured their hearts and souls into their work, and their creations are a testament to the power of art as a weapon against oppression.

March 12-30, Class of 1973 Art Gallery, Red Gym, 716 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Free to the public. We need your support to make this exhibition a reality. Your donation will help us to cover the $2,215 printing costs of the artwork (about $35 per print).