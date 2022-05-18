RSVP for Women and Leadership Symposium

media release: The Women and Leadership Symposium brings together engaged professionals for networking, professional development, learning from women leaders, and sharing of best practices. In addition to the keynote address, there will be 28 breakout sessions on topics related to:

Relationship building

Well-being

Building influence

Career management

Workplace skills

Engagement, inclusion, and diversity

The event is open to anyone interested in women’s advancement. Please register by May 18, 2022 to secure your spot at the symposium.

KEYNOTE: Brand Like Beyoncé – Building an Authentic and Strong Personal Brand

She will go down as one of the world’s greatest entertainers, fashion icons, and entrepreneurs of our time. It cannot be denied that she is one of the hardest working women in show business. Her brand? It is simply unmatched. To the world, she is known as Beyoncé, a former teen star turned music mogul.

But, just as Beyoncé has created a worldwide brand, you, too, have your own personal brand. Your brand is a story that people tell about you when you are not in the room.

Whether you’re headed off to the next phase of your life, you’re looking for a dream career, or are looking for ways to be fulfilled, this interactive workshop is for you. With the lead of the infamous Queen Bey, Joseline will guide you in building a personal brand that truly reflects who you are, what you stand for, and where you are going.

Why build a personal brand? Building a personal brand helps you stand out in a competitive work environment, enables you to find and support your life’s purpose, and the self-awareness you gain from the personal branding process allows you to take control of your career, achieve your goals, and gain confidence.

About the Keynote Speaker: Joseline Nyinawabera, MBA ’22, world traveler, humble servant, and catalyst for change!

Born in Rwanda, Joseline and her family relocated to Madison, Wisconsin where she would later attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison (twice as a BBA and an MBA) to accomplish her lifelong dreams of becoming a successful businesswoman. With diverse experiences across marketing and sales in the corporate, higher education, and startup industries, Joseline combined her love for marketing and serving others to launch BlkBld & Co., a boutique marketing firm that seeks to help black-owned businesses grow and scale.

Within just a few years, Joseline has worked with more than twenty businesses in various industries. A lover of life and all things marketing, when Joseline isn’t black building or working in Marketing, she is enjoying brunch and serving her community through her beloved organizations Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Urban League Young Professionals.