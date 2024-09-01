Women's College Volleyball Showcase

media release: Over the course of the Labor Day holiday weekend, four of the top programs in the country will participate in this headliner showcase. The two-day event will feature Stanford, Minnesota, and the top two teams in 2023, Wisconsin and Texas. The Showcase will also air nationally on FOX and FS1.

A rematch from last season’s National Semifinals, Wisconsin and Texas will take place on Sunday, September 1 at 11:30 a.m. (CT) with Minnesota and Stanford following the Badger-Longhorn showdown.

On Monday, September 2 at 4 p.m. (CT), Wisconsin will then take on the Stanford Cardinals who finished fifth overall in 2023. Minnesota and Texas will meet in the final game of the event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (CT).

For the sixth time in program history and the fourth time in the last five seasons, Wisconsin wrapped up the 2023 season with an appearance in the NCAA National Semifinals. The Badgers finished last season with 30 match wins for the eighth time in program history.

A limited number of two-day packages will be available, while the majority of tickets will be sold as individual day tickets, which will be good for both matches on either Sunday or Monday.