× Expand courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy Words with Nerds

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, November 17 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will include the science of meat, the worst user interfaces you've ever seen in your dang life, and complexin: a dangerous protein that helps us think.

Talks by:

Ed Chapman, PhD

Mohammed Abbed

N﻿oah Mailloux

Plus stand-up comedy by Kristin Lytie and surprise guests!

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/3421299788089587

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.