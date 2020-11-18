ONLINE: Wreath Workshop

press release: Ring in the holiday season with this one of a kind wreath made by you!

Create an wreath (finished size 30-36 inches) using hand-cut local greens and natural materials (pincones, dried grasses, etc) from the Garden. Garden staff will provide guidance and tips for creating your most beautiful wreath.

This event will be held virtually and start with a demonstration video followed by live instruction from our staff.

You must pick up your wreath kit (includes wreath frame, greens, floral wire, natural decorations) from the Allen Centennial Garden (contactless pickup) the week of the workshop. Times and dates for wreath kit pickup will be included in your confirmation email. Workshop times are 6:30 pm, Nov. 18 or Dec. 3.