Wrecked: State Politics and the Deinstitutionalization of Public Higher Education

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center online event. If you would like to attend online, you must register in advance.

Barrett J. Taylor (he/him) is professor and coordinator of the higher education program at the University of North Texas. He studies the relationship between universities and their environments, with attention to state politics and policy, institutional inequality, and the organization of academic work. He is the author of Wrecked (2022) and the coauthor of Unequal Higher Education (2019), both from Rutgers University Press.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Department of Educational Policy Studies at UW-Madison.