erckmeister harmóniák (Werckmeister Harmonies)

USA | 2000 | DCP | 146 min. | Hungarian with English subtitles

Director: Béla Tarr

Cast: Lars Rudolph, Peter Fitz, Hanna Schygulla

In this haunting, dreamlike vision of apocalypse from the director of Satantango, a mysterious and menacing circus attraction appears in the main square of a Hungarian village. The ensuing catastrophe is one of the most nightmarish eruptions of destruction in recent cinema, all the more startling as it unfolds in complete silence. Tarr's vision of chaos and political repression - conveyed by a constantly tracking camera in a beautifully desolate landscape - is a visual tour de force echoing the masters of surrealism.

