Earth Week Climate Strike

press release: Wisconsin Student Climate Action Coalition (WSCAC) and 10+ organizations are planning a Climate Strike during Earth Week to demand climate action for the survival of our communities, our people, and our planet. The event will feature a variety of speakers, including youth activists and politicians. Attendees will gather at Library Mall before marching down State Street and rallying at the State Capitol to hear from additional speakers.

SPEAKERS:

● CJ Koepp, Student Organizer, WSCAC (Capitol)

● Nada Elmikashfi

● Juliana Bennett

WHAT:

● (5:30-6:00pm) Gather and listen to speakers on Library Mall; March down State Street to the Capitol building; (6:30pm) Rally at the Capitol and listen to speakers

WHEN: Friday, April 23 at 5:30pm CDT (Rain date: Saturday, April 24)

WHERE: (5:30-6:00pm) Library Mall (6:30-7:30pm) Wisconsin State Capitol

PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS:

● Wisconsin Student Climate Action Coalition (WSCAC)

● UW Divestment Coalition

● Youth Climate Action Team - Madison

● Campus Leaders for Energy Action Now (CLEAN)

● UW-Madison Sierra Student Coalition

● Wisconsin Hoofers

● REthink Wisconsin

● Social and Environmental Business Advocates - SEBA

● Wisconsin Society for Conservation Biology Student Chapter

● Black Umbrella Global

● ASM Sustainability Committee

● 350 Madison

● Madison Area DSA