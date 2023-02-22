WSUM Open House

media release: WSUM, the student-run radio station at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will celebrate its 21st anniversary on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

WSUM began broadcasting on the Madison airwaves on February 22, 2002 at 2:22 p.m. In twenty one years, WSUM has grown into one of the country’s foremost college radio stations. Over 200 volunteers made up of UW-Madison students and Madison community members contribute to award-winning programming on its FM signal, three internet radio streams, podcasts, videos, and more.

This year, WSUM will celebrate the station’s anniversary and birthday of station mascot "Syd the Snake” by hosting an Open House on February 22, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the station, record on-air messages, decorate CDs and more. WSUM is located at 333 East Campus Mall, suite 4100.

WSUM’s Open House is free and open to the public. For more information and updates, please visit wsum.org.