ONLINE: Yahara Lakes 101

press release: Yahara Lakes 101: A New Vision for the Yahara River Estuary

In this month's talk, we'll hear from representatives of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), UW-Madison, City of Madison, and the Town of Westport as they work together to create a long-term vision for a portion of the Cherokee-Yahara River Estuary.

The approximately 670-acre project area represents the primary inlet of water into Lake Mendota and is designated an Area of Special Natural Resource Interest (ASNRI) by the WDNR. Located on the north side of Lake Mendota, stakeholders seek to develop a long-term rehabilitation plan that will enhance (i) recreation, (ii) fisheries and wildlife, (iii) water quality and vegetation, and (iv) erosion and sediment trapping in the estuary. Key efforts include dedicated outreach initiatives such as public meetings, online surveys, and workshops to better understand local needs. Our speakers will report results from the joint effort and outcomes of the public engagement process.

About our Speakers

John Reimer (Dane County) is the Assistant Director of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department. He specializes in water resources engineering and management. His areas of expertise include water level management, flood assessment, lake and river restoration, and stormwater management. He enjoys communicating complex water resource information and is dedicated to improving Dane County’s resilience to flooding and water quality problems.

Chin Wu (UW-Madison) is a Professor of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is also a faculty member of the Limnology and Marine Science, and Geological Engineering Programs. His research areas include coastal sustainability, wetland and lake restoration, water safety, and flood assessment and mitigation in the Yahara River chain of lakes. He has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and is devoted to addressing challenges of water resources science/engineering interacting with human activities under a changing climate.

Eric Knepp (City of Madison) has been the Madison Parks Superintendent since 2014. As Superintendent, he has worked with the community to invest in facilities and partnerships that improve connection to the public’s waterfront. Eric regularly engages with our lakes by swimming, fishing, kayaking, and spending time at the shoreline with his wife, two kids, and dog.

David Rowe (WDNR) is a native of Middleton, Wisconsin, and has completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from UW-Madison, Bachelor of Science Education in Biology from UW-Oshkosh, and a Masters in Fisheries Biology from Iowa State University. He began his career with the WDNR in 1998 as a Fisheries Research Technician and has held positions as Fisheries Management Technician in Antigo, and as Fisheries Biologist in Green Bay. Currently, David is the Fisheries Team Supervisor for the Fitchburg Fisheries Team and responsible for WDNR fisheries management in Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, and Sauk Counties.

This event will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. The online talk is free and open to the public. A link to access the talk LIVE will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, monthly sponsor Madison Area Technical College, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, and media partner Isthmus.