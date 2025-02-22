YAMATO: the Drummers of Japan

media release: Japanese taiko drumming is truly an experience like no other, and the ensemble YAMATO, founded more than 30 years ago, represents the best of the best. The electrifying rhythm of taiko drumming combined with this tradition’s theatrical choreography creates a physical, visceral musical event that is both soothing and invigorating. Trotting the globe on tour for decades, YAMATO preserves this longstanding cultural practice while sharing it with the world at large for all to enjoy and appreciate.

Single ticket pricing: