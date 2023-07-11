media release: The State Democracy Research Initiative and the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison invite you to join us for “Year in Review: Democracy Litigation in SCOTUS and the States” on Tuesday, July 11th from 3:00-4:15pm Central Time, with a reception to follow. This event, sponsored by Stafford Rosenbaum LLP, will take place in person at Tripp Commons in the Memorial Union in Madison, with the option to attend virtually. The event is pending approval for 1.5 CLE credits.

The panel will serve as a case law year in review, highlighting significant election-related decisions at both the state and federal levels. The panel will feature attorneys who litigated some of this year’s most important cases, including Moore v. Harper and Allen v. Milligan in the U.S. Supreme Court. Discussion will also address recent state court rulings involving voting rights and gerrymandering. Our panelists will be Alicia Bannon (Brennan Center for Justice), Ryan Park (Solicitor General of North Carolina), Abha Khanna (Elias Law Group), and Steve Vladeck (The University of Texas at Austin School of Law). The panel will be moderated by SDRI’s co-faculty director Professor Miriam Seifter.

C﻿ontact Kari Fischer at kfischer24@wisc.edu with questions.