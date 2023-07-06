media release: USA, UK | 1974 | DCP | 105 min.

Director: John Boorman

Cast: Sean Connery, Charlotte Rampling, Sara Kestelman

Connery stars as Zed, slavemaster to a race of primitive “Brutals” in the year 2293. Zed becomes a stowaway on the giant floating stonehead of Zardoz, to whom the Brutals give all of their harvested wheat, and travels into the world of the “Eternals,” a brilliant, but emotionless, super race who decide to use Zed to repopulate their dwindling numbers, as the men are all impotent. Visionary director Boorman followed-up his smash hit Deliverance with this wild dystopian sci-fi fantasy that co-stars Rampling as Consuella, Eve to Zed’s Adam.

