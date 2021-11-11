ZelooperZ, Hatesonny

media release: 18+ FREE SHOW

ZELOOPERZ W/ HATESONNY

AT UNION SOUTH: THE SETT

About ZelooperZ:

“Lightning out the bottle.” Ever since his first single, ZelooperZ has been a part of Bruiser Brigade, along with fellow Detroit “gremlins” Danny Brown, Skywlkr, Chip$, Dopehead, Chavis Chandler, and TRPL BLK. Collaborations with Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, and countless others, along with tour dates with JPEGMafia, have placed ZelooperZ at the precipice of rap stardom.

About Hatesonny:

Hailing from the South Side of Chicago, 21-year-old rapper and musician. HateSonny brings a captivating sound to Chicago’s indie rap scene. His most recent project ’Golden Child’ - featuring the songs “KILL BILL” and “MOONCHILD” and their accompanying visuals - builds upon the concepts and stylistic choices of the ‘Bad Luck’ and ‘Good Luck’ series, which introduced listeners to HateSonny’s lyrical dynamism and unforgettable cadence. As his career unfolds, HateSonny continuously desires to venture into different musical lanes to find his place and prominence in the industry. He’s now gearing up for the release of his next project, ‘All Gas, No Breaks.’