A new world

If you think all that happened in the restaurant world during COVID-19 was that dining spots closed, you would be wrong. Eateries kept opening — a good number of them, even. Sometimes a lease had already been signed; sometimes a vacant storefront was too good to pass up. If you lost track of new restaurants in the area since March 2020, we’ll get you up to speed. These restaurants opened between the March 17, 2020, shutdown of indoor dining and June 2, 2021, when Public Health Madison and Dane County lifted its COVID-19-related health orders.

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St.

Jamie Hoang is at the helm of this Thai-Lao spot inside the Bur Oak. Thick pork dumplings, pho tai, bun and drunken noodles are menu favorites; everything is beautifully presented — even in takeout containers.

Ancora Cafe + Bakery

611 N. Sherman Ave.

The parking lot of this modest strip mall adjacent to Maple Bluff is full most days now thanks to Ancora, which has space for a nice outdoor patio as well as ample indoor seating. In addition to coffee, there are deluxe breakfasts, egg sammies, bowls and sandwiches.

Blind Shot Social Club

177 S. Fair Oaks Ave.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails and indoor golf. It’s clubhouse fare, millenialized, with deviled eggs topped with tobiko, burgers outfitted with arugula and gruyere, and brats decorated with lime crema and Mexican corn.

Buck and Honey’s - Waunakee

1370 Water Wheel Drive, Waunakee

This third location in a former Boston’s Pizza has all the menu favorites, like Spanky’s Meatloaf.

City BBQ

7015 Sligo Drive

There was a bit of a barbecue explosion during the pandemic. This chain is out of Ohio. Brisket is a specialty and there’s a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, too.

Crave Coffee & Donuts

604 University Ave.

Coffee, glazed and specialty doughnuts, quiche and breakfast burritos.

D’Vino

116 King St.

D’Vino’s cicchetti bar concept can finally be fully implemented. It’s the Italian version of a tapas bar with lots of appetizers, wines and housemade limoncello.

Everyday Kitchen

2801 Marshall Court

The menu is of-the-moment, but coherent, with an emphasis on vegetables (sesame broccolini, roasted cauliflower) and meats (braised beef short ribs, slow roasted Berkshire pork chop — on farro!) .

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St.

This elegant eatery from L’Etoile alums Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger had to revamp with takeout but has evolved into a neighborhood favorite. The small menu focuses on fresh and local, with pastas, a couple upscale entrees, and a dinner for two.

Feast Artisan Dumpling and Tea House

904 Williamson St.

Dumplings with fillings not seen elsewhere in town (cucumber, egg and mushroom; ribeye and carrot) paired with specialty teas.

Fin Sushi

610 Junction Road

Sushi rolls and donburi.

Global Market & Food Hall

2161 Zeier Road

A food court with Japanese, Taiwanese, Chinese, Vietnamese stalls and an Asian bakery.

Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant - Sun Prairie

2808 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie

A new branch for Gloria’s, which also has a location on Junction Road.

Grace Coffee Co.

1216 East Washington Ave.

1261 Cabela Drive, Sun Prairie

1824 Parmenter St., Middleton

This coffee shop wins the prize for most expansion during the pandemic, zooming from one location on State Street to add three satellite locations. (Since health orders ceased, it’s even added a fourth, Grace Coffee Peloton at 1004 S. Park St.) The new locations have larger menus than State Street, with brunch and sandwich offerings and a long list of cocktails.

Hone

708 ¼ E. Johnson St.

The small global fusion menu features sweet potato tamales, budae jjigae and lumpia, the crispy Filipino spring roll. With a nod to its own locale, there’s a walleye fish fry on Friday featuring fish from the Red Lake band of Chippewa in northern Minnesota.

Hop Haus

2975 Sub-Zero Parkway, Fitchburg

The Verona brewpub expanded with a new brewery, tasting room and more extensive kitchen. Appetizers, salads, tacos and sandwiches make this more than just snacks.

The International

709 Atlas Ave.

David Rodriguez had the old International school bus before the pandemic to drive to catering gigs, but parked it and opened it as a “drive up restaurant” last winter. Smash burgers and the Friday fish fry are go-tos.

Karahis & BBQ

705 S. Gammon Road

Indian/Pakistani restaurant specializing in karahi, a curry style named after the metal pot it’s cooked in.

Kettle Black Kitchen

1835 Monroe St.

Take-home prepared meals and meal kits of comfort food, with a dining room promised.

Le C's Patisserie & Tea House

Le C’s Patisserie & Tea House

411 State St.

Bubble tea and pastries.

Lean Feast

2911 University Ave.

A build-your-own spot focused on health options, so you can go protein-heavy, veggie-heavy, or come to your own balance.

Liberty Station

2161 Rimrock Road

This small chain features smoked meats in sandwiches and dinners, and some non-barbecue main courses like fish and chips, trout, walleye and fried chicken.

Luchador Tequila and Taco Bar

558 State St.

Many margaritas, tequilas and mezcals; tacos range from traditional to trendy.

Miller Family Meat and Three

313 W. Johnson St.

A Tory Miller southern/fusion-style takeout operating from Estrellón, which remains closed. Pick a protein and three sides. And what proteins — blackened trout, gochujang grilled chicken — and what sides (7-Up biscuits!).

Mission BBQ

4702 East Towne Blvd.

You see we weren’t kidding about the barbecue explosion. Ten sauces, from Georgia mustard to Carolina vinegar to Alabama white.

Mr. Seafood

600 Williamson St.

The old Wah Kee at the Gateway Mall is now Mr. Seafood, which serves big platters of boiled seafood.

The Muskellounge and Sporting Club

4102 Monona Drive

The bar looks like a basement den of the 1950s and has lots of cool games. Beer, cocktails, wine, meat and cheese plates, and Fraboni’s pizza.

Ragin Cajun Seafood

4802 E. Washington Ave.

Another big-platter-of-seafood place, with Cajun spicing.

Rising Sons Lao & Thai Restaurant

600 W. Verona Ave., Verona

A third location for the Thai spot that started as Rising Sons Deli on State Street.

Rotunda Cafe

1965 Atwood Ave. inside Monona Bank

Rusty Dog coffee and sandwiches, soups and baked goods. Paul’s Pel’meni are available at lunch only.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

10 N. Livingston St.

5507 Monona Drive

The Livingston Street location opened as a Sal’s offshoot called Dark Horse shortly before the pandemic, but changed names and shifted its upscale menu to pizzas; now dinner entrees are back. Salvatore’s Monona took over the old Pizza Oven site.

Settle Down Tavern

117 S. Pinckney St.

Another of-the-moment menu, with more appetizers than sandwiches. There’s a burger with housemade pickles and “Settle Down” sauce, or an oat-and-veggie patty; the dinner entree is a Friday-only fish fry. Sunday there’s a brunch menu, too.

Shake Shack

558 N. Midvale Blvd.

Manhattan-based burger-and-shake chain now expanded nationally, including into Hilldale.

Takarajima

4674 Cottage Grove Road

An offshoot of Takara, the local Japanese mini-chain, brings sushi and more to this restaurant-scarce neighborhood on the east side.

Taco Local

Taco Local

811 Williamson St.

Street tacos, served three to a plate, with chopped salad and street corn, are the heart of the menu. Breakfast tacos, tortas and burritos, too.

Tenko Tea

540 State St.

Big variety of teas and boba. Tenko carries hojicha green tea, and offers cheese foam — made from yes, cheese (sometimes cream cheese or mascarpone), milk and whipping cream.

Twisted Grounds

6067 Gemini Drive

Coffee in the up-and-coming Grandview Commons area: drip, pour overs, cold brew nitro on tap. The breakfast menu has a number of a.m. sandwiches and toasts along with a hearty bowl; lunch is a small selection of sandwiches.

Viet Kitchen

682 S. Whitney Way

Pho, banh mi, teas and smoothies.

Wonderstate Coffee

27 W. Main St.

The organic roasters from Viroqua now have coffee shops in Viroqua, Bayfield and on the Capitol Square. Big latte selection, sandwiches and bowls.

Young Blood Beer Company

112 King St.

Both the “street food” and the “snacks” sides of the menu are packed with fun bites that pair well with beer, from the expected poutine and nachos to the more surprising beignets and yakitori. Beers are brewed onsite.

Yummee Cookies

5510 University Ave.

“Gooey” is the theme here, with hot spicy cheese bread, cinnamon rolls and cookies, plus bubble tea. nA