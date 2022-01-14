Ale Asylum taproom remains open

× Expand Linda Falkenstein Ale Asylum's taproom is open for beer, and food can be delivered.

Things have been pretty low-key at Ale Asylum recently, but the taproom for the brewery has not, in fact, closed down as I originally reported in my year-end restaurant wrap-up. The brewery, which was put up for sale last fall, is under “possible new ownership,” says director of promotions Hathaway Dilba, but things “aren’t final yet.” There is a non-disclosure agreement in place, so Dilba cannot discuss anything further. But while initial plans were to close the taproom at the end of October, the facility at 2002 Pankratz St. has quietly remained open, with varying hours.

“We’re taking it week by week,” says Dilba. Open hours have varied due to staffing shortages as well. The organization was dealt a big blow in mid-December when staff member Jillian Swope died.

“It is such a weird time,” says Dilba. “I’ve never seen such a time in business that calls for almost daily re-pivots like this. But everyone is in the same boat.”

Ale Asylum is now open Wed.-Thurs. 3-7 p.m. and Fri.-Sat. 3-9 p.m. but Dilba suggests customers continue to check on the brewery’s Facebook page because of the ever-changing situation. No food is served, but patrons can order in a pizza or other delivered food. Curbside delivery of beer has been discontinued.

Despite all that’s uncertain, from staffing to COVID, Dilba is optimistic. She says Ale Asylum is going to start ramping up its social media starting next week. And the brewery is making beer again, so taps are fresh: “We love to have new guests come, or introduce new visitors to the brewery.”