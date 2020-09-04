More than a new brewpub

× Expand Robin Shepard The new Hop Haus in Fitchburg.

There are challenges to opening a brewery any time, but never more so than in the past several months, in the midst of COVID-19. On Sept. 1, the Hop Haus Brewing Company opened its doors and taps at its new location in Fitchburg. While its address is 2975 Sub-Zero Parkway, it’s just off Seminole Highway, a few blocks south of McKee Road.

The projected opening was delayed a few times, from June, then to July. Figuring out staffing and seating capacity has also been difficult, says owner and brewer Phil Hoechst. “We’ve been taking things day to day to make sure our employees and customers are safe, while we work through the coronavirus pandemic,” he says.

Phil and his wife, Sara Hoechst, started Hop Haus in 2015 in Verona; that original location at 231 S. Main St., will remain open. The new Fitchburg facility is nearly four times larger at 13,000 square feet. At its heart is a 15-barrel brewhouse, a big jump from the three-barrel system in Verona. The new brewery also has its own canning line that allows Hop Haus to handle all of its own production and packaging. Previously, Hop Haus contracted canning with the Octopi Brewery in Waunakee.

The building was designed by Sketchworks Architecture of Middleton. Inside, the taproom bar has a large windowed view of the brewhouse. A combination of brick walls and reclaimed barnwood from Eau Claire accent the seating areas. Regulars of Hop Haus donated lots of old Wisconsin license plates which have been added to walls, area dividers and the bar areas. (Non-Wisconsin plates are turned backwards.)

The Hoechsts looked for a suitable location for over two years. Even though it’s close to the original location in Verona, “We really wanted to be on this side of town. I grew up in Fitchburg and Sara grew up in Verona,” says Phil. And, living close by, just a short 10-15 minute commute to the new brewery, is another plus, he adds.

The main dining room is airy and spacious with high ceilings. This makes it easy for Hop Haus to space tables the COVID-required six feet apart.

Large glass garage doors open to a patio on the main level. There, outside seating wraps around two sides of the brewery. Among the most striking features is a rooftop deck with a full bar. There are also windows on the upper patio that allow patrons to look down into the brewhouse.

The brewpub’s kitchen currently offers a range of pub-style appetizers, salads, sandwiches and burgers. That menu is expected to expand as business grows.

The Fitchburg location opened with 11 Hop Haus beers on tap. There’s plenty of room to grow there, too, with space for up to 20 draft lines.

Among the beers on tap for the opening, Where’s my Boomerang? (a double IPA) was a clear standout for hop lovers, with the juicy citrus, peach and mango of Galaxy hops. Let’s Fest, an Oktoberfest lager, is a returning seasonal for Hop Haus and it lent a nice malty addition to the starting lineup.

Among the brewpub’s most popular beers right now is Hashtag Hazy, the first beer to be canned at the new facility. It should be appearing soon on local store shelves in four-packs.

“We’re really excited about the new canning line and controlling our own production. It allows us to come out with more beers, and quicker,” says Hoechst. Expanded capacity and packaging also allows Hop Haus to meet demand for its regular beers like Magic Dragon (IIPA), Sweet Sunglasses (blonde ale), Hidden Stash (IPA) and Plaid Panther (Scotch ale), while adding more styles. Hoechst plans to continue using his smaller brewing system in Verona to make experimental and limited releases.

Hop Haus-Fitchburg is currently open 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Mon., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tues.-Wed., 11 a.m.-midnight Thurs.-Sat., and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

Food is available for takeout, and beers can be purchased to-go in growlers, crowlers and cans.