Sweet bread

Drinking some beers is akin to a religious experience. And perhaps none more than the doppelbock, a style that emerged from German monastic brewing traditions. Potosi Brewing introduced a limited run of doppelbock last January. Now it is ramping up production of its Northern Method doppelbock in 16-ounce cans.

What is it? Northern Method from the Potosi Brewing Company.

Style: Doppelbocks are full-bodied, deep amber-reddish to dark bronze lager beers, and strong, ranging from 6.5 to 8 percent ABV. Their flavor is malt-focused, especially accenting a lightly toasted caramel and chocolate character. Hops may add some balance but doppelbocks are all about malty sweetness.

Background: This beer’s name is a nod to old-style brewing ways of northern Germany. There, brewers were said to use the “northern method” of brewing lagers. Northern Method is made with flavorful dark malts like Vienna and Munich for rich bready sweetness. There is a slight bitterness from Northern Brewer hops and herbal notes to the aroma from Perle hops. The hops are used just enough to temper some of the sweetness from malts.

Potosi Brewmaster Steve McCoy debuted this beer at the 2018 Isthmus Beer and Cheese Festival, where it created a lot of buzz. “The trick is to not have it too malty sweet or too alcoholic strong, just rich with dark roasted malts that give it chocolate and caramel character,” says McCoy.

Northern Method finishes at 8.5 percent ABV and 20 IBUs. It’s sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for around $9. Northern Method should be on local shelves well into late January.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Strong chocolate maltiness.

Appearance: Deep bronze color, almost black, with ruby highlights. A thick, soft, tan head.

Texture: Full-bodied, with velvety softness.

Taste: Pleasant inviting chocolate sweetness throughout. There are also hints of caramel and toffee. Perceptive palates might pick up a raisin-like dark fruit sweetness in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: Chocolate and caramel sweetness continues and lingers, along with alcoholic warmth.

Glassware: The Willi Becher shows off this beer’s deep bronze color, while the inward taper of the glass focuses the chocolate and roasted notes under the nose.

Pairs well with: hearty, rich German entrees like pork and stewed vegetables, and semi-soft cheeses like a Mobay. It’s also a great dessert beer and wonderful companion for fruit tarts and cheesecakes with dark fruit toppings.

The Verdict: This is a bold, sweet and warm doppelbock. The chocolate aroma and flavor never let up from beginning to end. That sweetness includes notes of toffee and caramel. There’s subtle spicy raisin sweetness in the background. As it warms there’s even more sweetness. Style purists may quibble with its robust level of sweetness, however, I find it seductive in its waves of caramel, toffee, dark fruit accents and alcoholic warmth. Monks called the doppelbock “liquid bread” because it helped sustain them through long fasting of the Lenten season. Just a sip of Northern Method and you’ll understand why.