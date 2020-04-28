Open for beer!

× Expand Getty Images/iStockphoto food-openforbeer-4-28-2020 Don't forget your I.D.

Yes, beer comes in cans and bottles and you can buy it at liquor stores, the supermarket and even the gas station — you’re in Wisconsin! But some smaller craft breweries aren’t set up to distribute that way. The good news is these folks are still working to get your favorite beers (and even that brew you haven’t discovered yet) to you — in cans but also crowlers, growlers, howlers, bomber bottles and even kegs. Some also sell goodies from their taproom food menus. Check out the options below. Is your favorite area craft brewery missing from this list? Let us know by emailing lindaf@isthmus.com.

Alt Brew: Online store/curbside pickup for beer sales. To maintain social distancing, brewery will contact customers to schedule a pick-up time. Case only for 12 oz. bottles (24 in a case) or a minimum of 4 bombers. Those interested in purchasing a keg, please email taproom@altbrew.com. At pickup, read instructions outside of taproom. Updates via Facebook.

Ale Asylum: Online ordering (no phone orders), no-contact curbside pickup, 3-7 pm Wed.-Sat. Must be 21+ and show valid ID in person upon delivery or pick-up of beer. Also limited food menu.

Delta Beer Lab: Beer to-go 2-6 p.m. daily. Four-packs, cases, 2-gal., 1/6 bbl, 1/4 bbl, and 1/2 bbl kegs are available with one weekday notice for kegerators only. No picnic taps during social distancing. Call ahead at 608-640-4500 or just show up. (No online ordering.)

Full Mile, Sun Prairie: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 3-6 p.m., crowlers and some wine. Online orders only, no walk-in or call-in. Submit order and schedule a pick-up date and time; otherwise, it will be ready for curbside pickup in approximately 15 minutes on the East Lane Street (north side) of the building next to the patio gate. Staff will bring order out to your car. Online payment not complete until ID verified and your order number (in your confirmation email) confirmed at pickup. Updates on Facebook.

Giant Jones: Plans to be open once or twice per week as weather permits (the setup is dependent on the garage door being open and everyone spaced apart outside). Giant Jones will also arrange sales by appointment. Updates via Facebook or call 608-620-5172.

The Great Dane, all locations: daily 11 am-7:30 pm. Beer available for carryout; food as well. Daily specials on Facebook.

Karben4: Hours 4-7 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 3-7 p.m. Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-4 pm Sun. Order online for curbside pickup of beer (cans, bottles and new growlers) and tacos as well as local meat, milk, cheese and bread. Karben4 will then call you to confirm order, pickup time and payment.

The Lone Girl: Growlers, bombers and six-packs, plus food menu. Call 608-850-7175. Best practices for ordering here.

Next Door Brewing: Curbside pickup noon-8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. for draft beer, packaged beer, wine bottles and food; menu is here. Call 608-729-3683; call in ahead as peak times will get busy.

Octopi Brewing, Waunakee: Online ordering only. Pick up beer from the taproom at the time specified during checkout. Valid ID matching the credit card used for payment will be required for all orders. Bombers, crowlers, and four- and six-pack cans.

One Barrel Brewing: 2-7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat. for pickup of bottles, cans and growlers and frozen pizzas. Call ahead to 608-630-9286 or email info@onebarrelbrewing.com to schedule your order and pickup/desired time range of pickup if ordering via email. Payment via credit card/ sanitized chip card reader at the point of pickup. Cash will also be accepted. If there are others waiting for their beer pickup, please respect their space by waiting outside until they have finished their transaction.

Parched Eagle: 3-7 p.m. Tues-Sun. for takeout growlers, howlers, six-packs and bomber bottles. Updates on Facebook.

Right Bauer Brewing, Sun Prairie: Takeout beer 4-8 p.m. ed..-Sat. And 3-6 p.m. Sun. Order online. Growlers, howlers and limited food menu.

Rockhound Brewing:Takeout/no-contact pickup, Tues.-Sat. Order online or call 608-285-9023; full menu, and crowlers. Updates on Facebook.

Union Corners Brewery: Noon-7 p.m. Tues.-Sun. takeout food and beer. Select beers now in cans. Please try to call 608-709-1406 at least 30 minutes in advance or order online; all sales are credit card only, and the transaction is done outside on the patio. Select food items and family meals.

Vintage Brewing: All locations have curbside pickup of food and rotating selection of beers available in 32 oz. crowlers, 64 oz. growlers, and a selection of six-pack cans. Online ordering.

Working Draft Beer Co.: Crowler and can sales online by lottery only Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Lottery registration always open.

[Editor's note: Please note that we are updating as we can but any information in this article is subject to change.]