Lovely dark and deep

Grant Pauly’s Veneration is his homage to centuries of monastery brewing traditions. “When it came time to add a big beer to our lineup I wanted one to be a Belgian, and the quad made a lot of sense. I think it’s an elegant style,” the 3 Sheeps owner says. Veneration comes in strong at 10 percent ABV.

What is it? Veneration quad from 3 Sheeps Brewing Company of Sheboygan.

Style: Quadruples, or quads, are dark beers ranging from red/garnet to deep bronze and black. They are known for deep maltiness with distinctive Belgian yeasty notes of sweet dark fruits. Quads are full-bodied and quite strong at over 10 percent ABV. Among the most well-known imports is St. Bernardus Abt 12. Other Wisconsin-made quads include New Glarus 25th Anniversary Ale, which was released in June of 2018.

Background: Veneration is a winter seasonal from 3 Sheeps. It first appeared in bombers in 2016. Since 2017, it’s been available in 12-ounce bottles.

This quad has a rich malt bill that provides a soft caramel and chocolate backbone. It’s fermented with a traditional Belgian yeast strain that brings out fruity hints of grape, plum and raisin. Belgian candi sugar, figs and molasses add even more rich sweetness. What makes it so complex is five months of aging in rye whiskey barrels from the Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. Pauly’s use of rye whiskey barrels makes a spicy spirit contribution, as opposed to sweeter warmth more common to bourbon barrel aging. “The rye helps cut back some of the sweetness of a traditional quad, while playing well with the dark fruits,” says Pauly.

Veneration is sold in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles for around $15.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: A strong floral and yeasty sweetness.

Appearance: Black-colored body. A thick, soft, creamy, tan head.

Texture: Full-bodied, with softness.

Taste: Dark fruit sweetness. Hints of grape, plum, raisin and fig. A firm background of rye sweetness.

Finish/Aftertaste: Fruity sweet, with sherry-like character and warmth.

Glassware: The tulip glass allows the sweet tones of the beer’s dark fruitiness to expand under the nose, while the elegance of the glass matches the elegance of the beer.

Pairs well with: bread pudding and chocolate. However, don’t overlook how its rich, dark fruity sweetness makes this a wonderful dessert beer on its own.

The Verdict: Veneration is a fine tribute to the Belgian quadruple. There are so many waves of flavor here, from maltiness to the dark fruit tones of grape and plum. The addition of molasses and fig notes lends even more deep and slightly roasted sweetness, while rye whiskey barrel aging adds a distinctive spiciness, especially in the finish. This is a strong beer, seductively rich, robust and warm. It is at its best as a sweet and flavorful nightcap on a winter’s evening. Anyone who enjoys quads should look for this beer.