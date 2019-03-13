Experimental experience

× Expand Robin Shepard

Working Draft Beer Company celebrated its first year in business this past weekend. Since opening, the brewery has made its mark on the local brewing scene by offering an impressive range of traditional and emerging beer styles and an inventive use of ingredients. Making its debut for the brewery anniversary party was Sabro, an IPA made with a new, experimental hop, also called Sabro.

What is it? Sabro IPA from Working Draft Beer Company.

Style: The India Pale Ale (IPA) is a showcase for hops. IPAs have herbal, citrus and/or pine aromas and flavors depending on the hops. These beers are are medium-bodied and often golden- to copper-colored. They range from 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

Background: Sabro IPA is a single-hopped beer, made only with Sabro hops. Sabro hops are known for fruity citrus character with strong notes of pineapple and tangerine. They may also impart subtle background hints of coconut, stone fruits, grassy mint and woody cedar. “I think people will be blown away with how complex and unique this hop is,” says brewmaster Clint Lohman. The malt bill is kept relatively simple so there’s nothing in the way of the Sabro hops. Lohman uses a clean, mild two-row base malt and a touch of wheat for body.

About three pounds of Sabro hops go into a barrel of beer. “I was excited by the hype over these hops, so I wanted to get my hands on them,” he says.

Single-hopped beers allow the brewer to see what that hop is capable of in aroma and flavor. “It gives me a better idea for what and how I can use it in the future,” says Lohman. He’s already planning a double dry-hopped Pulp Culture that will blend Sabro with Nelson Sauvin hops, known for white wine-like flavors.

Sabro IPA finishes at 6.2 percent ABV. It sells in the Working Draft taproom for $5.50/glass and $11/crowler.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Lots of tropical notes, especially pineapple.

Appearance: Bright yellow-golden color. A thick, bubbly, white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied and bubbly.

Taste: The pineapple is abundant along with hints of orange and passion fruit.

Finish/Aftertaste: Lingering tropical hoppiness and a subtle touch of vanilla sweetness.

Glassware: I like the Willi Becher because of its inward lip that will focus the tropical pineapple aroma. Working Draft serves its 8-ounce pours in just such a glass.

Pairs well with: medium sharp cheddars. Mandarin Chinese dishes of duck or pork with mild sweetness match well with the beer’s fruity pineapple aroma.

The Verdict: Sabro IPA is bursting with tropical aroma and flavor — so much pineapple and coconut it may leave drinkers thinking about a piña colada. Its bright, crisp, bubbly body accentuates the assertive citrus qualities. In the end there’s a subtle soft sweetness of woodiness and vanilla. The tropical notes from the Sabro hops make this beer distinctive and I really enjoyed it.