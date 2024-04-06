Mint, lemon, snap peas

× Expand State Line Distillery's Salvia Kalypto.

Lighter spring flavors are popping up on Madison’s craft cocktail menus. This new foursome is easy to sample within a walkable one-mile route on Madison’s east side. Cocktails should be available at least through the end of April.

Bee Bee Clarke: While the name pays homage to Madison’s B.B. Clarke Beach Park, the cocktail is a play on the classic Bee’s Knees, a Prohibition-era cocktail traditionally made with gin, fresh lemon juice and honey. Turn Key’s version adds a smidge of ginger brandy to the mix, infusing the cocktail with unexpected depth while also keeping its sunny essence.

Salvia Kalypto: I’ll be sad when this genius concoction leaves State Line Distillery at the end of April. Its stunning balance of Maghreb mint tea, fresh lemon, eucalyptus bitters and gin shows how mixology can be an art. Listed under State Line’s “Crisp, Verdant” subsection of cocktails, the Kalypto was inspired by assistant bar manager Courtney Deisch’s time in Morocco and her experience of mint tea as used in traditional tea ceremonies there.

Batch Please: Ready to get your veggies in and be happy about it? If you like the sweet, vegetal burst of flavor when biting into an early spring snap pea, try this springy libation at Gib’s Bar. Snap pea and lemon juices, thyme and gin are shaken with gusto and the icy, frothy cocktail is served in an elegant coupe glass.

The Aviation: This spring seasonal is on the menu at Mickey’s. The star ingredient is a liqueur made from violets harvested in the Alps. Crème de violette is distilled without the heaviness of added vanilla or fruit, and is a perfect spring pairing with lemon juice, Junipero gin and Luxardo maraschino cherry juice. Bonus, the light blue hue of the drink is reminiscent of a spring sky.