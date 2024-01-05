Delightfully dry January in Madison

× Expand Natalie Baumann / Madison Axe There are plenty of NA options to choose from at Madison Axe. Reassured?

Dry January, damp January — the first month of the year is increasingly becoming known as a time for putting the brakes on alcohol consumption. Partly it’s a way to recover after New Year’s Eve, but people do want to start the new year right, and are looking to sleep better, lose weight and gain energy. New habits succeed when approached with a sense of fun and social support. Go out and enjoy yourself — without alcohol.

Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe

The cozy, chic bubble that is Leopold’s recalls cafes in Europe. Its book selection is organized by the country of origin (be that the setting of a novel or the topic of nonfiction writing) which makes for a surprisingly delightful way to browse.

Between its bar and cafe menus, Leopold’s has a large selection of non-alcoholic drink options. I’d suggest the Pandan Latte, a southeast Asian twist on the drink that adds a nutty coconut vanilla component from a syrup produced from pandan leaves. Italian sodas (seltzer and syrup) and French sodas (selzer, syrup and cream) are mixed on-site and can be customized.

Leopold’s is sticking with its Phony Negroni, an NA cocktail produced by a Brooklyn-based pair of Italian brothers. New NA cocktails on the winter menu for January are the house-mixed Pomegranate Sage Spritz, featuring house-made pomegranate sage cordial (floral and a little molasses-y) and an Orange Flower Mule made with NA aperitif syrup, lime, ginger beer, and orange flower water. It’s bright enough to lift your spirits on any dreary January day.

Blind Shot Social Club

Blind Shot has the feel of a social club, even if you are not a member. Customers can pop in to play cards or games with friends; the golf simulation games can be reserved for as little as an hour or as long as five hours. A suite is available for an extra charge; it boasts a 16-foot wide-screen simulator and can host up to 20 people. Golf leagues, instruction and memberships are available to take your golf game to the next level.

Michelle Duvall Blind Shot's Pink Cloud is made with Lyre's NA pink gin.

Blind Shot features a dozen NA cocktails from the botanically-inspired Energy Vampire, made with Aplós Calm (a hemp-infused NA spirit), basil, elderflower, tonic and lime, to the fruity Pink Cloud with Lyre’s NA pink gin, watermelon, orgeat and lemon. Co-owner Michelle Duvall says she wants to give customers “plenty of options that don’t feel like an afterthought, but like you’re appreciated for being there, because you are.”

Blind Shot is also serious about coffee, serving a full range of espresso drinks and quality teas. Two standouts include the horchata latte and the masala or turmeric ginger chai latte. Extra points awarded for offering a $2.50 bottomless mug of organic Driftless coffee from Wonderstate and multiple nondairy milk options (coconut, oat, and soy). Coffee and tea are served until 2 p.m.

Madison Axe

For sheer number of game options, this unassuming spot on South Stoughton Road is impressive. Add to that a great atmosphere and a staff happy to teach gaming technique and strategy even when unbidden. Reservable games include axe throwing, deck (giant) shuffleboard and cornhole. Axe throwing includes a coaching session, as well as an introduction to the multiple axe games that can be projected onto the wooden board at which players throw the axe.

Some first-come, first-served games are available free: Electric Shock Roulette (yes, you get shocked), mini shuffleboard, mini curling, Giant Jenga and more.

Liquid Death is the NA brand of choice here, with its sparkling waters and teas. Other NA offerings include The Hairless Dog (a citrus hoppy lager), Brooklyn Brewery Special Effects (a hoppy amber), 1919 root beer, Coke products, and two new NA cocktails in a can on order. Up the visual appeal of all your beverage purchases by adding Madison Axe koozies to the experience.

Bowl-A-Vard

Begin a discussion of a bowling alley with an ode to air hockey? I’m going there. Bowl-A-Vard’s arcade includes air hockey, darts, Skee-Ball, ticket ring, giant ball drop, Super Bikes and more.

Add to that 40 bowling lanes and weekly specials like Monday’s $5 per person per hour all-you-can-bowl (shoe rental $4) or Tuesday’s 2-for-1 bowling and 2-for-1 shoe rental. (Call ahead to make sure open bowling is available.)

NA here is for the child at heart with hot chocolate, soda, and cherry or blueberry slushies, while more adult options include NA beer, virgin Marys, iced tea and coffee. Last, but not least, my go-to NA drink is a simple soda water over ice with lime. It’s refreshing, it’s bubbly, it’s hydrating and it serves me well almost anywhere. Cheers!