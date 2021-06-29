Dog days are coming

× Expand Linda Falkenstein The Boneyard is prepping for opening in two to three weeks. The dog-friendly beer bar has both off- and on-leash areas for furry friends.

By mid-July, The Boneyard, Madison’s first dog park/beer garden bar, should be open and ready for dogs and their hoomans to stroll, play, make frens and have a drink — water for the pooches, beer and more for those at the higher end of the leash.

Even though most of the planning for The Boneyard was done during the heart of the pandemic, co-owner Steve Ritzer was always optimistic about the concept moving forward. That was even before the vaccine, because while The Boneyard does have an interior space, the whole concept of a beer-friendly dog park — or is it a dog-friendly beer park? — is to be outside getting exercise with the fur crowd.

He and co-owner Jeff Kuhl “never really hesitated,” says Ritzer.

The site, in an industrial/business park area at 1018 Walsh Road, isn’t on a commonly travelled route, but it’s not going to disturb any residential neighbors, either, and it’s easily reachable from the East Towne area or Stoughton Road (near the Nakoosa Trail Walmart).

While Ritzer and Kuhl had hoped to be open in spring, they have had some delays in getting building materials and equipment, with some items backordered. The pandemic has also caused or exacerbated an increase in the price of certain materials, appliances and fixtures. “I did not expect lumber to be up 100 percent. That was a big hit,” says Ritzer. Nonetheless, the painters and drywallers are finishing the interior and local muralist Joe Opeyk is decorating the walls. Only one of the murals will be dog-centric, says Ritzer, who is “super excited” for people to see the art.

The display beer cooler is being stocked with a “good variety” of mostly local beers, while the tap selection is still not finalized. There will also be wine, nitro cold brew coffee on tap, as well as hot coffee and canned cocktails.

Ritzer says the question he is asked most frequently is whether people can come without a dog. “Absolutely, come and hang out,” says Ritzer. “Anyone can come.”

Dogs can be off-leash, but owners must have a leash handy and have their dogs under control; they need to be fully vaccinated and free from fleas and ticks. Also, they should be friendly to other dogs.

The yard at The Boneyard is mostly flat and smaller than the area’s more expansive dog parks, geared more for socializing and hanging out than a hike. Trees line a nearby branch of Starkweather Creek, just outside the fenced area.

Once they are settled in, Ritzer hopes to have many events with groups like Underdog Pet Rescue to highlight adoptable pups, be a site for dog training classes including “beer garden etiquette class,” and more. Food will be from food carts set up in the parking lot or along the road, probably on weekends to start.

The concept of a place to hang out and drink and be able to take your dog is growing. The Hounds & Tap, which also includes dog day care and boarding, recently opened in Menomonee Falls, and there’s a dog-friendly bar/off-leash dog park in Suamico called Bark & Brew.