Don’t touch the radishes

× Expand Dane County Farmers' Market (radishes)

The farmers’ market season got off to a precarious start last year. While the markets clearly benefited in COVID-19 times from being held outdoors, in the early days of the pandemic all congregating was discouraged. Exactly how to reconfigure the markets was a challenge.

Many adopted a one-way path, with only one entrance and one exit. The whole market scene was revised from more of a community celebration with music, kids’ games, political tabling and food carts, to a much more businesslike model. Just the legumes, ma’am.

The 2021 season will begin looking much like the markets of late fall (with fewer root vegetables, of course). Social distancing will still be in place, and hanging out with friends at the market is still not encouraged. But with vaccination numbers rising, there’s a good chance that by mid-summer, outdoor markets will be returning to a little more of their former selves.

The outdoor market season kicks off this Saturday, April 10, with the Dane County Farmers’ Market at the Alliant Energy Center running 7 a.m.-noon. The expansive site allows for free parking and for greater than normal spaces between booths to aid in social distancing.

Masks are required for anyone over age 5. There are other safety procedures — it’s suggested that only one or two members of a family come to shop; there are no restrooms available onsite; there’s no eating inside the market area; and you’re still not supposed to stop and socialize between the booths if you run into someone you know.

Organizers will reassess any move back to the Capitol Square later in the season.

All drive-through pickups of pre-ordered food from vendors will take place at Wednesday’s local food pickups, held in lieu of the traditional Wednesday market, also at Alliant from 3-6 p.m., in front of the Exhibition Hall. Orders can be placed online until noon on Tuesday, the day before the pickup.

Last year, when the Dane County Farmers’ Market had to scale back drastically to limit crowds, smaller markets stepped into the void. Most of the smaller markets are not starting up this year until May.

Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is recovering from its winter local food pick-ups, which ended at the end of March, by taking April off. The market will reopen, outside, at Cannery Square on Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m.-noon.

The Hilldale Farmers’ Market will be back Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. starting May 1. The market is held at the corner of Segoe Road and Heather Crest.

The Monona Farmers’ Market will start Sunday, May 2, running 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Northside Farmers’ Market will return Sunday, May 9, also from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Monroe Street Farmers’ Market will start Sunday, May 2, in front of Edgewood at 2219 Monroe St. Check hours on its Facebook page.

Some markets, including Northside, Monona and Monroe Street, are still accepting applications for vendors.