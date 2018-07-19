Eats Events for July 19-25, 2018

Community Queer Cookout

Saturday, July 21

Madison Degenderettes will bring the grills, some eats and other fun. Attendees are encouraged to bring an item to pass or a game to play. There’s a Doodle page on Madison Degenderettes’ Facebook page to coordinate who is bringing what. Vegans can rest assured there will be a meat-free grill on hand. At Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., 4-7 pm.

Restaurant week

Sunday, July 22 - Friday, July 27

Madison Restaurant Week is back with over 50 participating eateries. For $25, restaurants offer a prix-fixe menu of three courses with three options for each course. Some restaurants are also doing lunch menus for $15. New this year are $30 and $35 dinners options at some establishments. Full list of restaurants is at tinyurl.com/2018restaurantweek. Reservations are encouraged.

Garver Feed Mill focus group

Sunday, July 22 & Thursday, July 26

Ian’s Pizza is opening a new location at the Garver Feed Mill in 2019. The pizzeria is seeking ideas on how to make the new restaurant kid-friendly and family-centric. Snacks and beverages will be provided at this informal focus group. And kids are welcome, too. At Elmside Circle Park, 500 Elmside Blvd., 2 pm on Sunday; 6 pm on Thursday.