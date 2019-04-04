Eats events

Vegan pop-up party

Saturday, April 6

JustVeggiez celebrates its first year in business with a vegan smörgåsbord ($17). Meal highlights include butternut squash and tomato bisque shooters, vegan meatballs and crab cakes, satay, grilled antipasto, hummus-stuffed cucumbers, avocado bruschetta and cranberry pecan crostinis. RSVP: tinyurl.com/vegpopupparty. At Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St., 5-7 pm.

Dane County Farmers’ Market

Saturday, April 6

It’s the last indoor farmers’ market of the season at the Madison Senior Center. Get there early for the final Taste of the Market breakfast ($10/full breakfast, $7/half-sized breakfast). The outdoor market starts its 47th season around the Capitol Square on April 13. At 330 W. Mifflin St., 8 am-noon.

ChiliOcracy V

Sunday, April 7

Community radio WORT 89.9 FM hosts its annual chili contest billed as “political mockery served in crockery.” Enter as an “Average Joe” ($10) to cast one vote for your favorite entry. Enter as a “Lobbyist” ($20) to have your vote count fivefold and receive a deluxe spoon. Competitors are Harmony Bar, The Argus, Mickey’s Tavern, Baldwin Street Grille, Next Door Brewing, True Coffee Cafe, The Wisco, Weary Traveler, Tiny’s Tap House and the Breakwater. The winner will be declared “Supreme Commander of Chili.” At the Harmony, 2201 Atwood Ave., 3-6 pm.