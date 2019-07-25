Eats events

Ice cream at the guv’s house

Saturday, July 27

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a free scoop from UW-Madison’s Babcock Hall at the governor’s mansion. Just look for the restored, red and white 1957 International Harvester metro van (which is nicknamed Randall M. Scoops). While you’re there, take a free tour of the Executive Residence, located on beautiful Lake Mendota. At 99 Cambridge Road in Maple Bluff, 10 am-noon.

Greek Fest 2019

Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28

It’s all Greek at Greekfest including an Acropolis worth of food. Offerings include chicken and lamb dinners, spanakopita, gyros, Greek salad, Greek Coney dogs, Greek fries, Greek brats, Greek wine flights and Greek beer. Bakery case? Check. Pastries include baklava, melomakarona (honey walnut cookies), thiples (deep fried dough sheets), galaktoboureko (custard pie), kataifi (honey pastry rolls), kourabiedes (butter cookies), koulourakia (“hint-of-vanilla” cookie with sesame seeds), and karithopita (walnut honey cake). At 11 N. 7th St., noon-7 pm on Saturday and noon-6 pm on Sunday.

Home Of Our Own fundraiser

Sunday, July 28

Help create a new affordable housing complex in New Glarus for people with disabilities by attending a bourbon and chocolate tasting. Main event is a sampling of four J. Henry & Sons bourbons with chocolate dessert pairings from Sjölinds. There will also be appetizers, a cash bar, silent auction and live music. Tickets ($100) at tinyurl.com/homeofourown. At Bistro 101, 101 E. Main St. in Mount Horeb, 4:30-7:30 pm.