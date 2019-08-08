Eats events

Curdfest

Sunday, Aug. 11

If you like cheese curds fresh or fried, head this whey. Vendors will compete for awards including Best Fresh Curd, Best Fried Curd, Fan’s Choice Curd, and Most Creative Use of Curds. There’s even a cheese curd eating competition. Admission is free; the curds are not. At Breese Stevens Field, noon-5 pm.

Heirloom Tomato Dinner

Sunday, Aug. 11

Summer must be winding down because the tomatoes are coming in fresh from local farmers. Harvest is hosting a celebration of rare heirloom varieties with a five-course dinner and wine pairings. Courses include tomato fritto misto, concasse, terrine, confit with scallops and whitefish, and a compressed shortcake with sugared basil and goat’s milk cheese — all of the aforementioned made with heirloom tomatoes, of course. Cost is $65; call 608-255-6075 to reserve a spot. At 21 N. Pinckney St., 6-8 pm.

Taco & Cider Class

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Learn the techniques to create perfect street tacos with this hands-on cooking, eating and drinking class. Tacos will be paired (and some prepared) with cocktail creations from the Hidden Cave Cidery of Madison. Sign up ($65) at tinyurl.com/tacoandciderclass. At Kessenich’s, 3226 Progress Road, 6-8 pm.