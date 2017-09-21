Eats events

× Expand Allie heifetz

Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest

Saturday, Sept. 23

Competitors from Madison and around the state are vying to craft the best Bloody Mary. A number of craft breweries will be providing the beer backs. Food carts Slide, Rib Master, Soho and Cafe Costa Rica will be serving. Tickets ($30 includes unlimited bloodies, five beer backs and one food cart item) available at http://tinyurl.com/wibestbloody. At Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 10 am-4 pm.

Thai Fest

Sunday, Sept. 24

The Royal Thai Consulate General in Chicago celebrates Thai culture at Olbrich Gardens, home to one of only four official Thai pavilions outside of Thailand. Sa-Bai Thong will be serving Thai cuisine. There will also be traditional Thai dance and other cultural performances. Free. At 3330 Atwood Ave., 11 am-4 pm.

Family dinner nights

Mondays

Slow Food UW is back with weekly three-course community dinners showcasing Wisconsin-grown goodies. The group partners with UW student organizations, faculty and staff as well as Madison chefs to produce locally focused, home-cooked dinners each Monday. Check out the menus and buy tickets ($5) at slowfood-uw.org. At The Crossing, 1127 University Ave., 6:30-8 pm.