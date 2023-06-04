Food carts on Library mall and out and about

× Expand Linda Falkenstein Jerk chicken in a takeout container. M & J Jamaican Kitch’n

Food carts are still recovering after the pandemic. Because students returned to campus faster than office workers returned to downtown, Library Mall has been hosting a full roster of options, while the Square has been more limited. Carts, in search of new audiences, have been making the rounds of gathering spaces without kitchens, such as various bars, brewpubs and cocktail lounges — following a cart (or a pub) on Facebook is often the best way to find out about those schedules.

Some new(ish) faces to look for behind the little serving window.

Donnet and Jean Joseph started M & J Jamaican Kitch’n in 2021. The cart has been vending at fests and markets and has recently been serving on Library Mall for lunch. The menu features plates of jerk chicken or pork with rice and beans and fried cabbage as well as a curry coconut tofu dish, sides of fried plantains, and tropical soft drinks like Ting. The lunch chicken comes with three pieces of chicken and generous helpings of the sides ($10).

The Roost launched in 2022, serving fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and fries, with the occasional special like chicken and waffles. It’s been a regular for lunch on Library Mall this spring as well as popping up regularly at the Dive Inn, 521 Cottage Grove Road, Thursdays 5-8 p.m., and other one-off appearances such as an upcoming June 2 slot at Black Rose Blending Co. The hot chicken sandwich ($10) is called the Badgerville Spicy and the flattened chicken breast is coated in a crunchy batter that’s not all that hot. It’s topped with a generous dollop of cole slaw, mayo and homemade pickles and sandwiched in a sweet brioche bun, and the whole combo tastes best after you let it cool down a little.

Thailand in a Truck also started in 2022 and has been a regular on Library Mall this spring along with popping up at spots around town including Garth’s Brew Bar and the Saturday Dane County Farmers’ Market. A new menu launched in May includes pad thai, fried rice, panang peanut curry and spicy green curry, with a choice of chicken or tofu (each available in small $8/large $12), spring rolls, and for dessert, coconut mango tapioca pudding.