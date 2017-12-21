A sweet ending

× Expand Cher Mandel Diamond (left) with one of the final batches of sweets. Designer Chocolate Shoe (right).

Cher Mandel Diamond found the perfect recipe for work satisfaction. “It was a nice right brain and left brain combo,” says Diamond, who, after 25 years in business, is closing Maurie’s Fine Chocolates on Dec. 29.

Diamond studied fine arts and math in college and, later, food science at UW-Madison. “For me it’s been a very good fit — a combination of both science and fine arts. I really love retail business. I enjoy the patter of it and the energy of it.”

She also enjoys the production side, much of which she learned from her father, who added a candy kitchen to his newspaper store in Illinois in 1941. “I knew the recipes and understood them.”

Her father died in 1991. She started working on her own store in 1992, named for her dad, and opened the next year at 1637 Monroe St.

She has 10 copper kettles her dad used in his store and his giant marble slab that probably weighs around 700 pounds.

Diamond says she modeled her own close relationships with customers and staff after her father’s kind and caring ways. “He was connected to his staff and their life issues,” she says. Diamond is helping to line up employment for her current crew for when the doors close at Maurie’s. “I need to make sure everybody is taken care of. I’m trying hard to do that.”

Diamond says she is also “deeply appreciative” of her loyal customers, many of whom are now scrambling to put in final orders. Diamond says one customer came in and bought five pounds each of chocolate-dipped orange peel and chocolate-covered cranberries and cherries, which were packed to go straight to the freezer. They want to make it last as long as possible. Six months in the freezer, says Diamond, will be fine.

Diamond decided against selling the business in order to maintain the family recipes, which her children might want some day, and for quality control. Diamond says the shop used only quality ingredients — including organic cream for the truffles — and took time to do things right — roasting its own nuts, for instance. The artist in her also paid attention to the presentation, creating custom paper for its chocolate bars, and boxing things up right.

The shop’s website will remain, and she might produce some chocolate bars, but not operate a retail business anymore. On that point, she does not waver. “I decided it was the right time to close the doors.”