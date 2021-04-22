Funnel cakes are worth a drive

× Expand Dodge County Fair "Nostalgia" will become the next hot food trend, as fair favorites like funnel cakes return after the year-long COVID-19 hiatus.

Nostalgia may end up driving a lot of eating this summer, as more people become vaccinated and traditional summer events begin returning to the schedule. While this week organizers decided to cancel Madison’s Fete de Marquette for a second year, those longing to get back to festival mode may consider heading to Beaver Dam this weekend. The Fair Food Festival launches April 24, with food served 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Last year, with pretty much every gathering canceled, vendors that make the rounds of county fairs and hometown festivals were in dire economic straits. This new event at the Dodge County Fairgrounds will, it’s hoped, make up for lost time and income; there will be encores May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.

Your wildest carb dreams will come true with fresh cut french fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, Mexican food, jumbo soft pretzels, grilled cheese sandwiches, deep fried pickles, and a whole lot of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Picnic tables are provided or bring your own camp chairs. Social distancing is encouraged. Admission and parking are free and proceeds benefit the nonprofit Dodge County Fair Association as well as, of course, the vendors. The Dodge County Fairgrounds is located east of Highway 151 on Highway 33, outside of Beaver Dam.

SLOW FOOD UW Slow Food volunteers cooking local at UW-Madison.

The Slow Food UW chapter favors pretty much the opposite of the foods coming from vendors at the Dodge County Fairgrounds this weekend, but like those vendors, the Slow Food group has been hampered by the strictures of the pandemic. This Slow Food Gala fundraiser dinner is being held virtually this year. A local ticket means you get a four-course meal kit for two with items from Madison’s Pasture & Plenty, with two natural wine accompaniments from Table Wine, plus recipes and online access to the accompanying virtual cooking class. It actually underlines all the aspirations of the Slow Food movement. Those not local enough to pick up the meal kit box can also help by attending just the cooking class and receiving a grocery list and recipes, or donating tickets for the meal kit to Slow Food UW’s South Madison partners.

The menu is all about fresh and local, starting with Wisconsin cheeses, followed by baked polenta with black beans and oyster mushroom sauce, fish quenelle with cream sauce and cilantro and parsley, and chocolates from Madison Chocolate Company’s Megan Hile. Time is of the essence, though; tickets must be ordered by noon on April 23 and meal kits can be picked up April 23 or 24.

The Memorial Union Terrace is also getting back to normal. After a period last year where tables were reservation-only, and a period this spring of access being limited to UW staff, students and faculty, starting May 10 the heart of the campus is once again open to all. It’s first come, first served, and mask-wearing and social distancing will be in place. And no moving the tables! The same is true for Union South.

A second Portillo’s is coming to Madison. The first, near East Towne, opened in 2019 to a lot of fanfare, especially from Illini expats. The new location at West Towne will be a 7,800-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio and a triple-lane drive-through — the hot new amenities in American fast food. The Chicago chain first opened in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963, and features Windy City classics like the Chicago dog and (I say this as a native Cheesehead) a very craveable Italian beef.

Ale Asylum has officially reopened its patio, weather permitting, Fridays and Saturdays from 2-8 p.m. The Friday fish fry has also returned. Burgers, birria tacos and appetizers are available on Saturday. Fish fry is beer-battered cod or bluegill, or jumbo shrimp, with fries, sweet potato tots or party potatoes. (Pssstt: bluegill.) Party potatoes, in case your curiosity is piqued, are cheesy hash browns in an unstinting portion. Contact-free carryout is also available from 3-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; order online.

The new patio at Working Draft Beer Co. is now officially open, too. There are four tables, a lounging area, five tents, and it is possible to make a reservation, although walk-ups are also welcome. The patio is open Tuesday-Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon-8 p.m.