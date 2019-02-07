No reservations

× Expand Chiara Lanzieri

Valentine’s Day, it could be argued, is a tacky, heteronormative, consumerist greeting-card holiday that promotes traditional gender roles, capitalism, blood diamonds, overpriced flowers, and unethically sourced chocolate. Like New Year’s Eve or centrist liberal politics, it rarely delivers.

The original Valentine’s Day sounds a lot more fun — it’s rooted in Lupercalia, an ancient Roman festival that involved drunk, naked men playfully whipping women with bloody animal hides (for good luck!) “and a matchmaking lottery akin to a 1970s key party.” In the Fifth Century, Pope Gelasius suppressed the pagan holiday in favor of a day honoring St. Valentine, a Christian martyr.

No matter where you fall on the Valentine’s Day appreciation spectrum, it’s still nice to have an excuse to do something special during the depths of post-holidays winter. To paraphrase Tom Robbins, anyone lucky enough to have a lover in frigid, antsy February has cause for celebration, indeed. If you forgot to make reservations, there’s still hope — Madison has plenty of options for impromptu food and fun with your sweetheart.

Anyone who has worked in the service industry will likely warn against dining out on Valentine’s Day. By this point, it’s probably too late to get a reservation (at your first-choice spot, anyway) and those prix fixe menus for two can be hit or miss. But you know what’s always great? Novelty heart-shaped foods. The classic example is Rocky Rococo’s heart-shaped pizza — a deep-dish pie that symbolizes the depths of your love. Dependable and delightful, it’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser that comes with a heart-shaped balloon. Pair it with a heart-shaped French silk pie from Hubbard Avenue Diner and Bakery if you want to go all out.

For the socially conscious Valentine, head over to Short Stack Eatery for their “Better Together” brunch, happening Feb. 13-17. Owners Sinéad McHugh and Alex Lindenmeyer have created an intentionally welcoming space for lovers of all kinds, and the restaurant is showcasing a love-themed community art project for the holiday. Out of love for Mother Earth, Short Stack’s famous “blind special” — a mystery dish offered at a discount — will be vegan during the entire month of February.

Bierock, 2911 N. Sherman Ave., is a newer bar on the north side that specializes in the Volga German pocket pastries known as bierocks. They’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped hand pie stuffed with marshmallow, graham cracker and milk chocolate. There’s even a special price! Two bierocks for $10. Feb. 14 happens to be a Thursday, which is jam band night at Bierock. Nothing like a 20-minute Phish song to put you in the mood!

Don’t want to dine out? Bundle up and bring your date on an outdoor adventure. For Valentine’s Day, the ice rink at the Edgewater Hotel, 666 Wisconsin Ave., will be lit up in red for a special “Disco Skate” with a soundtrack provided by DJ Nick Nice from 6-8 p.m. Skate rentals are available, and the nearby Ice House has food and drink in a cozy setting. If the rink is packed, don’t worry — there are also lighted rinks at seven Madison parks: Elver, Goodman, Olbrich, Rennebohm, Tenney, Vilas and Westmorland.

Inside fun more your thing? Vitense Golfland, 5501 Schroeder Road, has an indoor, 18-hole mini golf course with a setup inspired by Madison landmarks. Pair your round with some of the facility’s other activities, like batting cages, rock climbing or a bucket of balls at the heated driving range. There’s also a full bar and restaurant with a surprisingly expansive menu (apps, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, homemade pizzas and an array of desserts including “injectable” donut holes that come with a syringe?). Grab a spot by the fireplace for maximum hygge.

If your true love has four legs, bring them to State Line Distillery for a puppy party benefiting Capital K9s. Its Valentine’s Day Doggie Date Night event promises drinks, snacks, a “kissing booth” photo station (it’s probably unsanitary to smooch your pooch, but to each his own) and a visit from the Madison Police Department K9 team. State Line, 1413 Northern Court, is known for creative cocktails featuring its own excellent vodka, gin and coffee liqueur. The menu also offers mocktails, soda and bar snacks. Plus: board games.

Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St., is one of Madison’s newest venues and the only one dedicated to jazz. Owner Hanah Jon Taylor, a saxophonist and flutist, hosts an improvisational music night on Thursdays along with bassist John Christensen and drummer Matt Endres. If you’re brave, you could even get up and jam with the band. If that doesn’t impress your date, nothing will!