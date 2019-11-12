Five (actually six) vegan entrees you need to try in Madison, Wisconsin

× Expand Chris Hynes Butternut Squash Curry at Everly

Vegan. It’s not the most difficult diet to satisfy (have you tried macrobiotic?) but in some towns and at some restaurants, it can be a challenge. But increasingly, Madison restaurants are cooking for vegans and annotating their menus to cater to those who forego animal products. These six dishes (yes, we had a tie) came out on top when we asked about your favorite vegan dishes in our 2019 reader’s poll.

1. The butternut squash curry at Everly is, like much of Everly’s food, vegetable-centric (and scrupulously noted on the menu when vegan). It’s made with coconut milk, cashews, cilantro and Fresno chiles and served on chewy, nutty forbidden rice, which in this case is not forbidden, but practically a requirement. 2701 Monroe St.

2. The Banzo at Banzo is what started it all for this falafel mini-kingdom. Parsley, cilantro, onions, celery and freshly cooked garbanzo beans ultimately form the crispy falafel, which is topped by a spicy relish and a couple of housemade potato chips, held snugly by warm, puffy pita. 2105 Sherman Ave. and food carts

3. The Heathen Vegan Shoplifter’s Delight at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner might qualify as old-school vegan — a sandwich based on portobello mushrooms, tempeh and avocado — and topped with (are you sitting down?) lemon-tahini dressing. You must love it. 2089 Atwood Ave.

4. Biscuits and gravy, that classic southern breakfast, is hard to find vegan — but you can at Willalby’s Cafe. The biscuits are vegan, the gravy is mushroom, and broccoli and tomato make this dish a wee bit healthy. 1351 Williamson St.

5. General Tso’s Cauliflower at Tavernakaya is one of those you’ll-never-miss-the-meat favorites. The fried cauliflower develops layers of complex flavor as it cooks, sometimes with a crisp that’s almost meaty. The sweet, spicy General Tso’s sauce adds one more flavor layer. 27 E. Main St.

5. (tie) Squash curry at Lao Laan-Xang is for squash lovers — and anyone who loves Thai food. Acorn and butternut squash as well as zucchini are joined by slices of Thai eggplant. Basil and sweet coconut milk round out the tantalizing sauce. Two locations: 2098 Atwood Ave. and 1146 Williamson St.