Five cocktail bars you need to try in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsinites have very particular views about their cocktails. This is the land of the brandy old fashioned, traditionally — perhaps a category unto itself. But enthusiasm for craft cocktails of a new and different sort, meticulously muddled by mixologists with artisanal, locally produced spirits. And it’s not just what’s in the glass, it’s the whole experience — the bar itself is the final ingredient.

1. The Robin Room is renowned Madison barman Chad Vogel’s baby. Vogel manages the impossible, having created a hangout that is both casual and impeccably hip. Classics are done right; specialty creations shake things up. Pop-ups, Tiki week and even meat raffles keep things plenty interesting. 821 E. Johnson St.

2. Merchant is dark and modern inside. Co-owners Patrick Sweeney and Joshua Berkson wanted craft cocktails to be the heart of their business and have never stinted on creativity or quality. Juices and syrups and herbs are fresh; ice is hand-carved. There’s a long list of both classics and original drinks, which change seasonally. 121 S. Pinckney St.

3. State Line Distillery makes all the spirits used in its cocktails, including gin, vodka, rum, aquavit and coffee liquor (made with locally orasted Kin Kin coffee). The lounge area is open and airy, rustic and industrial, casual and community-minded. 1413 Northern Ct.

4. Mint Mark is both farm-to-table bistro and top-notch cocktail bar. The greenery gives the bar a bit of a tiki touch, but there’s nothing ticky-tacky about these drinks. The cocktail menu is seasonal; look for specials on Instagram #mintmarkcocktails. And don’t forget about Friday’s martini lunch. 1929 Winnebago St.

5. Eno Vino is best known as a wine bar, but cocktails are certainly an essential part of this mostly small plates bar/bistro. Look for unusual specialties like the Purple Rain, with elderflower liqueur, crème de violet, rosewater and lavender bitters. The downtown location benefits from a top floor, panoramic floor-to-ceiling view of Madison and the state Capitol. 1 N. Webster St., downtown in the AC Hotel; 601 Junction Rd.