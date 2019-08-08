Hidden figures

× Expand Hedi Rudd Awa Sibi preps a West African dish for her new Les Délices de Awa cart.

Four years ago, Milele Chikasa Anana was struck by the “huge number” of black-owned restaurants in Madison relative to the size of the black population. The longtime activist and publisher of Umoja magazine thought “Wow, this is a big energizer. We should promote this more.” And thus the idea for the first black restaurant week was born.

So far as Anana knows, Madison’s was the first black restaurant week in the country, although 2016 did see the idea pop up simultaneously elsewhere in the U.S. And the number of cities nationwide promoting a black restaurant week is increasing, from Philadelphia to the Bay Area. St Louis, Chicago and Milwaukee, among others, are also showcasing black culinary ventures in this way.

While Madison’s event has focused on restaurants, all of which serve a special dish, this year kicks off with an event designed to give greater visibility to caterers and food carts. On Aug. 9, Badger Rock Neighborhood Center will host the Black Restaurant Week Foodcart and Catering Jamboree, with participants vending $2 sample sizes.

“We hope everyone — restaurants, caterers and food carts — will participate,” says Anana. “We have some of the best caterers in town.”

She cites participant Standford BBQ, which customarily caters the yearly Juneteenth celebration. Anana worries that area residents might not know of the caterer, even though “Standford BBQ has been around a long time, and they have really, really, really good food.”

Cuisines from American soul food to African will be on hand.

One first-time vendor will be Awa Sibi, whose food cart, Les Delices de Awa, specializes in food from West Africa — not just her native Côte d’Ivoire. “We say that Côte d’Ivoire is a hub for diversity,” says Sibi. “We have a little bit of everything, so that’s why I make dishes from Senegal, Mali, Nigeria, Ghana, and not just Ivorian food. My inspiration comes from my mother — she is an amazing cook — and I incorporate these cultures and a little bit of my own touch. Every dish I make, it will be a little different because I have my own touch.”

Customers from Africa tell Sibi that her food makes them “feel like they are at home, and that’s my motive. I want people to feel like they are at home. That really feels good.”

At the Jamboree, Sibi will be serving meat pies, which starts with her homemade pastry. She stuffs it with ground beef, boiled egg and sweet peas. “It’s delicious — I’ve changed a lot of people’s minds about hard-boiled eggs. Everything comes together.”

Seven restaurants, nine food carts and 11 caterers and small producers are participating in the Week. For more information, see madisonblackchamber.com/events/black-restaurant-week.

Madison Black Restaurant Week

Aug. 11-18

Restaurants

Anointed One

Buraka

David’s Jamaican

Falbo Bros. Pizza (N. Sherman Ave.)

Kingdom Restaurant

McGee’s Chicken (Madison & Sun Prairie)

Savi Cafe

Food Carts

Cafe Costa Rica

Jamerica

JD’s Soul Food

Jerk Paradise

Les Delices de Awa

Little Red Barn

Papa’s BBQ

Rib Masters

Sunrise Fast Soul Food

Caterers/Other

BP Smokehouse

CocoVaa Chocolatier

Curtis & Cake

Food Junkies

Just Veggiez

Kipp’s Kitchen

Melly Mel’s

Mo’ Betta Butter Cookies

South Madison Farmers’ Market

Standford BBQ

Valice’s Sweet Potato Pies & Cakes

The Kickoff Jamboree will run 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, 501 E. Badger Road.