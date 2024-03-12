One Dish: Barriques’ Capital City breakfast sandwich

× Expand Linda Falkenstein The brownish, squarish scone has some spinach greens, and egg and a bit of bacon peeking out from beneath it. Not your run-of-the-mill breakfast sammie.

Breakfast sandwiches can range from a rubbery egg in an indifferent English muffin to an extravagant pileup of egg, multiple meats and dual cheeses that covers the calorie count of an entire day’s worth of food. Barriques’ charming Capital City breakfast sandwich is satisfying without going over the top — yet there’s nothing shy about it. It’s not a mellow egg, cheese and pale bread early-morning-only affair; it even holds up to the interest demands of lunch.

A fried egg is paired with just enough bacon and cheddar to stand up against the kick of a sweet/spicy sriracha-tomato spread. A few leaves of fresh spinach give a little vegetal balance to the ingredients. But the real star of the show is a housemade rosemary cheddar scone, which in its yielding richness strikes me as more akin to a southern American-style biscuit. Rosemary, an herb that can quickly become overwhelming, is just a warm hug of flavor here. The sandwich takes a little while to emerge from the kitchen; these are made fresh and no element feels slapdash. A deserving sandwich for any time of day — for our favorite capital city.