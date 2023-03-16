One dish: Seared salmon at Sardine

× Expand Linda Falkenstein Seared salmon on a plate with spinach, lentils and portobello mushrooms.

Sardine has always managed to walk the line between carefree bistro and upscale dining, with service staff who are informative without being stuffy. The most difficult task for me at Sardine is deciding what to order, and while the specials are tempting, I often find myself drawn to the seared salmon entree, a dish as comforting as it is celebratory. Salmon is always a flavorful fish, of course; here, the sear with its crispy/sweet/salty magic is the perfect complement to lush beurre blanc (so much more than just butter). Add a little minerality from dabs of sauteed spinach, and more contrasting flavors and textures from portobello mushrooms and chopped tomato. I’m even in love with the accompanying braised french lentils — often found alongside an entree at Sardine, but also available to order on their own. They are the ultimate in a savory, rich, earthy side. Note: they’re not vegetarian — while they’re braised in vegetable stock, the secret to their richness is bacon. Of course.