Openings and closings

× Expand State Line Distillery

Now open:

State Line Distillery (right), a grain-to-glass operation and tasting room, has opened at 1413 Northern Court. Currently focusing on gin and vodka, the distillery also offers craft cocktails and tours of the production area.

A new kitchen-bar concept and event space, delecTable, has opened inside the flagship vomFASS retail store at 3248 University Ave. The space will offer cooking classes, a full bar and reservation-only dinners on Saturday nights.

After much anticipation, BelAir Cantina is now open at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The Milwaukee-based, California-inspired taco restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. for brunch on the weekends and is open until bar close daily.

Closed:

After shutting down for remodeling in April, Asian fusion restaurant Fugu, 411 W. Gilman St., never managed to reopen and is now closed for good.