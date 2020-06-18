Reserve a seat at the Terrace?

× Expand Chris Winterhack The unmistakable sunburst of the Memorial Union Terrace chair has long been a symbol of Madison summers.

Some old friends are coming back for the summer! As Madison restaurants reopen and adjust to social distancing regulations, a lot of dining is moving outdoors. And just popping in is not always an option any more. That’s true even for the Memorial Union Terrace.

Madison’s favorite summer patio will reopen June 22 — and cautiously, at no more than 25% capacity. To start, UW-Madison students, staff and faculty, Wisconsin Union members, Wisconsin Alumni Association members, and active-duty U.S. service members will be allowed to make a 90-minute reservation for a table on the Terrace. Anyone else needs to buy a one-day pass for $5 before making a reservation. These need to be made through Open Table on the same day you’ll be dining, starting at 9 a.m.; tables are available 3-10 p.m., with a limit of six people per table. Food and beverages need to be ordered through Grubhub and will be delivered to your table. And yes, there will be ice cream — but you won’t be standing in a line at the Daily Scoop to get it. Order it through Grubhub and it will be delivered to your table. And because we know you were wondering: No, you can’t bring your dog.

If you’re looking to do an end-run around this limitation and get your Babcock ice cream fix by heading to the Babcock Hall Dairy Store, it’s still closed. A staffer onsite, sanitizing and cleaning, reports that they are prepping for that eventuality, but still don’t have a firm date. You can purchase cartons of your favorite flavors at Metcalfe’s, HyVee Fitchburg and Fresh Madison Market, or replicate the stand experience at Monona Bait and Ice Cream, 4516 Winnequah Road, which has outdoor tables. Or head across the street from the revered shop to Monona’s Schluter Beach.

Picnic in the Breese will bring outdoor dining to Breese Stevens Field, starting June 19. Twice a week, a Madison restaurant will offer picnic meals in what organizers describe as “the largest socially distanced outdoor restaurant space in Madison.” RibMasters WI will serve during the inaugural event, in a nod to Juneteenth. Ribs, pulled pork and more will be on the menu, 5-9 p.m. Upcoming restaurants will include Fairchild, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and Heritage Tavern.

These events have limited capacities and are first-come, first-served. Social distancing should be observed and payment is by card or Apple Pay. No cash. And, because we know you were wondering: no dogs.

Take in the expanse of Lake Monona from atop Monona Terrace and grab a picnic from the Lake Vista Cafe, which has opened for the summer. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, although the cafe may be closed in bad weather.

Dexter’s Pub, which has been closed entirely since the COVID-19 shutdown of March 17, announced it will reopen July 1 with a modified menu for takeout, outdoor seating and limited indoor seating.

A block east, Crostini Sandwiches has added front-door pickup to its previous delivery-only procedure. Orders do have to be made in advance either online or by phone. And a block north, Ogden’s North Street Diner is preparing to reopen for the first time since the shutdown, according to a Facebook post, but has not yet announced a date.

The Mariner’s Inn and the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurants, in the town of Westport, are now both open for the first time since the shutdown. The Mariner’s Inn is open Tuesday through Sunday and the Nau-Ti-Gal is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse, a new barbecue restaurant at 2161 Rimrock Road, opened June 15. The small chain also has outlets in Arizona. The Madison location has a spacious outdoor patio.

Lastly, if you have been looking for babka, know that Susan Kay has opened her Bayk Babka storefront at 931 E. Main St. and is doing curbside pickup there Tuesdays and Thursdays. Orders for Tuesday pickups must be placed by a minute before midnight on Saturday; orders for Thursday pickup must be placed by a minute before midnight on Monday. A special flavor, chocolate with coconut and pecan, will support Bakers Against Racism; it can be ordered through June 21 for pickup on June 24. See details at baykmadison.com.