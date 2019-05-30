Search no more

× Expand Forage Kitchen While build-your-own is popular, Forage Kitchen-Hilldale’s signature creations including the power bowl (top), spinach paneer bowl (left) and Gimme Chimmi salad (right) are super satisfying.

Forage Kitchen checks off more than the usual boxes when it comes to what the average diner is looking for in a fast casual dining experience. Locally sourced ingredients. Eco-friendly packaging. Fresh. Low carb. Creative vegetarian options. Filling.

So it’s no surprise that the local salad and grain bowl eatery recently opened a second location in Hilldale (and is planning a third location in Monona), in a space nearly three times the size of its original site on State Street. Walking into the Hilldale location, it’s easy to sense you’re about to get wholesome, healthy food. The interior is clean and bright white, with minimal decor besides a catchy, three-dimensional head of lettuce with the Forage logo. Floor-to-ceiling windows and wood tables enhance the natural feeling.

The menu here is larger than at the State Street location, and offers some Hilldale-only ingredients: tamarind barbecue lentil meatballs, chimichurri steak and coconut-braised pork belly. The three sections (signature salads, grain bowls, shareables) may seem daunting at first glance, but give yourself a few minutes to take it all in. Diners can create bowls from scratch, a good choice for someone who may be on a particular diet or may just be particular. I found the combinations crafted by Forage to be plenty satisfying.

I have a hearty appetite, especially at lunch, so I was a little leery about choosing “just a salad” to tide me over until my next meal. At Forage, however, the offerings will definitely sate your appetite until your next meal. In fact, you may even find yourself taking home leftovers.

The Gimme Chimmi combines some of my favorite ingredients: chewy farro, toasted pepitas, pickled red onion and creamy feta all nestled into a bed of romaine. I went with the suggested steak for my protein and was happy with the generous amount of thick, medium-rare slices added in. But the real show-stopper in this dish was the umami-packed mushroom ceviche. I’m not usually a fan of raw mushrooms, but the acidity of the lime juice brought their earthy goodness out to the fullest and created a texture similar to sautéed mushrooms. I enjoyed the flavor of the chimichurri dressing, but would have preferred less of it.

The classic Caesar is a simpler, but equally filling, salad option with shredded romaine, shaved parmesan, crispy croutons and hard-boiled egg brought together with a tangy, creamy dressing. Adding the dry-rubbed chicken to this dish is a smart move.

The grain bowls take the menu up another level, with gorgeously bright, natural colors that signal “this food is good for you.” Every dish is thoughtfully crafted and uses savory ingredients in a way that is both complementary and innovative.

The spinach paneer bowl was a taste of India, with a fragrant spinach palek sauce served warm alongside cool spinach leaves, firm paneer cheese, ultra-crispy chickpeas, and a smattering of cauliflower rice sprinkled throughout. The tamarind lentil meatballs are the best vegetarian meatballs I’ve ever tasted.

Another delicious option was the power bowl. Rosemary-seasoned lentils, forbidden black rice, roasted sweet potatoes are enlivened with poblano slaw, which brings a tinge of heat. Guacamole is always a good call in my opinion, and the house-made version here shines. The green goddess dressing pulls everything together.

The Thai bowl was another winner, and unlike any combination of foods I’ve ever had before. Fresh, crisp daikon and cucumber are nicely paired with a savory, warm sweet potato coconut sauce, roasted sweet potatoes and black rice. The generous drizzle of Thai basil dressing gives this bowl some zing.

Also enjoyable was the poke bowl, with black rice for a base, cucumber and radish for crunch, and Japanese flavors of sesame seed, nori, sweet chili sauce and a ponzu soy dressing. The real gem here, however, is the kombucha-cured, sushi-grade salmon.

Forage carries its own line of kombucha in such flavors as raspberry and ginger, as well as fresh-squeezed lemon gingerade, raspberry Arnold Palmers, and housemade cold-pressed juices.

We’re starting to get the message that we need to do better when it comes to eating well and protecting our planet. Forage Kitchen covers much of what’s trending in the fast casual experience, trends which I predict will have longevity. At Forage, you can enjoy delicious food that is healthy, satisfying, and thoughtfully produced. That really is a win-win-win.

Forage Kitchen

715 Hilldale Way; (608) 819-6223; foragemadison.com/restaurant

10:30 am-9 pm Mon.-Sat., 11 am-6 pm Sun.; $5-$14