In the face of the prohibition on in-house dining, restaurants are pivoting to new service models. This is an ongoing list of area restaurants continuing to serve food and drink via takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup. We have included some further details regarding special services. This will give you an idea of who’s out there; if your favorite restaurant isn’t here, call it or check its Facebook page. We will continue to update this list.

Ale Asylum: takeout food and growlers, new growlers only, noon-8 pm. Option to pay over the phone with credit card. Updates on Facebook.

BelAir Cantina: open for takeout/delivery.

Bierock Craft Beer: takeout/delivery/curbside pickup. Growler fills available. Call 608-515-8087. Delivery via EatStreet, place order online. Contactless payment options include Google Pay and Apple Pay and phone credit card. Updates on Facebook.

Bos Meadery: bottle sales (no more than 10 people in line at a time) from 5-7 pm this week.

Finca Coffee: food/coffee and other beverages/bottled wines for takeout/curbside pick-up. Finca is open regular hours, 6:30 am-4 pm Mon.-Fri. and 7 am-4 pm Sat. Call 608-285-9230 for advance orders.

Food Fight Restaurants: Many have takeout/delivery/curbside pickup. Full list and details.

Forage Kitchen Hilldale and Monona locations: takeout/delivery; free delivery from EatStreet; curbside pickup.

Growlers to Go-Go: Open noon-7 pm for takeout growlers and crowlers only. Call ahead (608-298-7750) and beer will be waiting, no-touch. Only new growlers. Credit cards will be wiped and disinfected. Updates on Facebook.

Karben4: Takeout, delivery, onsite pickup of growlers, 3 pm-8 pm. Updates on Facebook.

Liliana’s, Fitchburg: takeout/delivery; free delivery; https://us.orderspoon.com/lilianas; https://eatstreet.com/madison-wi/restaurants/lilianas-restaurant. A $5 soup special is also pay-what-you-can.

The Lone Girl, Waunakee: takeout/ curbside pickup, noon-8 pm. Call in orders to 608-850-7175. Menu. Updates via Facebook.

Mediterranean Cafe: Takeout 11 am-5pm, delivery via ChopEats, GrubHub and UberEats. “If you would like to place an order ahead, DM on Instagram or call at 608-251-8510.” Updates on Facebook.

Mooyah: Takeout/delivery/free delivery for orders of $10 or more until March 31. Order info.

Mother Fool’s: Open for takeout. Check for adjusted hours. Updates on Facebook. [Open until 9 pm 3/18.]

The Nitty Gritty: takeout/delivery/curbside pickup at all three locations, 11 am-9 pm.

Pizza Pit: takeout and delivery; online ordering; contactless delivery available.

Quivey’s Grove: Takeout 11 am-7 pm. Online ordering available; normal menu. Updates on Facebook.

Rockhound Brewing: Takeout 4-7 pm, full menu, grab0n-go, and crowlers. Crowlers must be purchased inside the store “but we will be taking additional sanitation measures for the outside of the crowlers before handing them off.” Updates on Facebook.

Samba: takeout 4:30-9 pm, Tues.-Sun., order from a menu that includes items from its usual spread most available by the pound or half-pound. Order link. Updates on Facebook. Cash/credit upon pickup or you may call to pay over the phone ahead of pickup. All orders will be available for pickup at the first-floor bar, Side Door Grill & Tap.

Square Wine: takeout wine sales/curbside pickup. Call 608- 819-6191 with credit card for curbside. Free street parking downtown!

[Editor's note: Developments relating to COVID-10 are evolving quickly. Please note that any information in this article is subject to change.]