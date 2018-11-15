The classiest present

× Expand Brian Kluge Midwest Clay Project studio members Joye Ebert Kuehn and Flo Chan participating in the Pottery Boot Camp class.

There is no downside, it seems, to lifelong learning. Many studies have suggested that continuing to learn new things throughout life helps with attention and memory; it can improve health, even lead to a longer and happier life. Learners meet more new people who, presumably, are also keen on lifelong learning. And there are classes available for most interest areas, with schools more than happy to provide gift certificates for a class or classes of the giftee’s choosing. The only thing missing is prom.

The Midwest Clay Project’s classes include everything from a “boot camp” intro to open studio time. Most pottery classes focus on the wheel, but MCP also has an extensive course in handbuilding, which can veer in the direction of sculpture or remain functional (dishes, vases). “Handbuilding” will be offered Saturday mornings from Jan. 26-March 2; see midwestclayproject.com/classes.

Cost: Varies; handbuilding is $265

Where: 2040 Winnebago St.

The UW’s Department of Continuing Studies offers a wide range of classes year round, including staples like drawing, painting and papermaking, but also more “back to college” intellectual fodder like “The Perils of Poutine: History and Mystery in Canada,” a survey of four Canadian mystery novels that’s being offered this spring (Tuesdays, March 5-26). Note, poutine not included. The full list of classes is at continuingstudies.wisc.edu.

Cost: $60

Where: Pyle Center (class locations vary)

The Electric Needle is home to a host of sewing classes. In 2019, the sewing center will be giving a series of “Beginning Sewing for Adults” classes that can be taken separately. Projects include purses, aprons, placemats and quilts. Advanced sewers may be interested in “Creative Clothing,” a series of monthly 3-hour classes focused on designing clothing. A full list of classes is at electric-needle.com.

Cost: $25 each session of Beginning Sewing

Where: 4281 W. Beltline Hwy.

A cooking class is a great gift, and if you are a family member or roommate of the giftee, you may end up reaping the benefits. Orange Tree Imports has a very popular roster (classes frequently sell out) of ever-changing one-session classes in topics ranging from French bistro fare to Turkish and Asian dishes, and even how to bake the perfect pie. Instructors usually have professional experience or family backgrounds in the cuisine covered. Gift certificates are available; full list of classes is at orangetreeimports.com/events.

Cost: Most classes $50-$55

Where: 1721 Monroe St.

Sur La Table-Hilldale hosts two classes almost every day, often with three on the weekend, so there’s plenty to choose from and at hours that can be wedged into almost anyone’s schedule. Instant pot instruction, knife skills, bread baking? Check, check and check. Head to surlatable.com and plug in “Wisconsin” to see the class calendar.

Cost: Most hands-on classes $49-$85

Where: 712 N. Midvale Blvd.

Trust us, there is a class targeting pretty much anything your giftee might want to pursue, over at Madison School Community Recreation. There are classes aimed at adults, classes for kids, and classes for families. Most revolve around either fitness or arts and enrichment. How about watercolor painting, printmaking, weaving or embroidery? Barre, pilates, yoga, zumba, turbokick, HIIT and WERQ? (Yes, these last two are real exercise classes.)

Cost: varies, with many $30-$137

Location: MSCR has class locations across the city

× Expand Urban Anchor Photography Canvas Club Boxing participants doing wall sits and mitt work with Coach Leo.

So women, are you tired of having to make nice and smile? Have a few frustrations to get out considering everything that came down the pike in 2018? Nudge a friend into an activity that’s just a bit out of her comfort zone: a gift certificate to a class or a pack of classes at Canvas Club Boxing. The gym’s 45-minute shadowbox workout includes punching at the bag, training in technique, and enough activity to get your heart pumping and then some. (Guys actually are welcome, too.) Advanced classes and private lessons are also available; there’s also a special class, “Canvas Club Combatants,” geared to instill confidence in girls ages 10-13.

Cost: Class ($22) or class pack ($180/10 classes)

Where: 1831 Monroe St.