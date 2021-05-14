Live is life

× Expand Music and events venue The Bur Oak is also home to restaurant Ahan.

For live music enthusiasts, there's nothing quite like feeling the music flowing around and through you. After a seemingly interminable past year, shows are returning, both outdoors and indoors.

Thanks to the early arrival of mild weather, the Harmony Bar and the Cider Farm began hosting music by mid-March. Since then patios have continued to fire up around Dane County, including long standing outdoor concert series at Tyranena Brewing and Bowl-A-Vard Lanes.

Indoor events are also returning, but more cautiously. Cafe CODA, an early adopter and consistent provider of livestreamed concerts, also was the first arts venue to resume indoor live music, with limited attendance shows beginning March 19.

The desire was for Cafe CODA to “maintain its cultural relevance in Madison," writes co-founder Hanah Jon Taylor in an email, and events there include community-oriented talk shows, talks with visual artists and youth educational programs as well as concerts. Along with in-person seating, CODA will continue streaming its events, and is also living up to the cafe part of its name by opening daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with coffee and breakfast items. Saxophonist/flutist Taylor also is playing a weekly set Fridays at 10 a.m. as a duo with pianist Luke Leavitt.

The Bur Oak (formerly The Venue on Winnebago Street) was one of several area venues that kept postponing and rescheduling dates throughout the pandemic, providing some optimism for live music fans. "While there may be some shows that will move again, it feels like most shows on our calendar currently will play on their respective dates," writes venue partner Toffer Christensen in an email. "Our summer shows are mostly local acts who can afford to play in a scaled down capacity because they can go home afterwards."

Following a pair of sold-out shows by comedian Steve Hofstetter on May 16, music returns to The Bur Oak on June 4 with the JB3's. "We have taken the same precautions we did last summer when we briefly opened for a few local shows before closing again…cleaning and sanitizing protocols, seated shows only with spacing between parties, face masks for staff and patrons when not consuming," says Christensen. "We also feel great about the vaccination rates in the area and that our patrons have a general respect for their fellow show-goers’ safety and well-being.” Christensen understands that some people will still not feel comfortable going out to shows: “We get it, and hope to see them down the line when they are ready."

As of mid-May, most of the other dedicated music and performing arts venues remain closed. But there are signs of change coming; Overture Center announced its fall lineup on May 10 and rescheduled dates in late summer and fall are beginning to pop up on the websites of the Barrymore Theatre, Stoughton Opera House and FPC Live's venues.

While the most up-to-date information can be found in the Isthmus calendar of events , this post will also be updated on a recurring basis as venues continue to reopen, and entertainment resumes in the myriad of other hosting spaces.

Anchor Inn, Edgerton (Newville): Live on the River Stage series on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and some Sundays.

Arts + Literature Laboratory : Currently livestreaming music (including the DIG Jazz series), poetry readings and classes.

BarleyPop Live : Currently closed.

Barrymore Theatre : Rescheduled and new shows starting in late summer; at the moment, the final scheduled Lucid Streams webcast is VO5, at 7 p.m. on May 18.

Bos Meadery : Patio music kicks off June 5 with an album release show by Dana Perry.

Bowl-A-Vard Lanes : Car Night Wednesdays (6 p.m.), Bike Night Thursdays (6:30 p.m.).

Breese Stevens Field : Previously announced concerts by touring bands in May sold out quickly; Forward Madison FC soccer returns May 15.

Brink Lounge : Salsa/Tango dancing is happening on Tuesdays; return of music and other events pending.

Bur Oak : Reopening May 16 for a pair of sold-out shows by comedian Steve Hofstetter; open mic is set to return June 2, and concerts June 4 with the JB3's.

Capital Brewery , Middleton: Beer garden open; some nonprofit events will be happening but music is on hold for the time being.

Cargo Coffee-East : While continuing to host livestreams on Facebook, Cargo is now open to a limited audience during shows, by reservation; message the artists or Cargo on Facebook, or call 608-709-1309 to RSVP.

Cider Farm Tasting Room : Music in the greenhouse most Saturdays at 6 p.m., and other select dates.

Come Back In : Music on the patio Thursdays-Sundays, weather permitting.

Comedy on State : Limited capacity, socially distanced shows by touring comedians Thursdays through Saturdays; open mic has also resumed, 9 p.m. Wednesdays.

Communication : Likely no shows until fall; shop opening May 22, Fridays (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Crucible : Limited indoor and outdoor seating Fridays-Saturdays, with some in-person shows starting and livestreams continuing.

Crystal Corner Bar : Bar open, but no bands until September.

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove : Music and other events in the Cocktail Garden; summer launch party 9 a.m.-midnight on June 5.

Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba : Festivals are happening, with limited attendance; other drive-in style shows are announced already as well, starting with Leftover Salmon on May 28.

East Side Club : Music is taking place on the lakeside patio space, 5:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Sundays.

Garver Feed Mill : Concerts (including many BlueStem Jazz dates) and other ticketed events taking place in the atrium and on the patio.

Harmony Bar : Nick Matthews and guests play outdoors at 4 p.m. Fridays; other shows being announced on a regular basis.

High Noon Saloon : Rescheduled and new shows in late summer/fall, plus a monthly virtual concert series in partnership with The Cap Times.

Hody Bar , Middleton: Bands mostly on Saturdays for the time being, with start time moved to 8 p.m.

Hop Garden Tap Room, Paoli : Hosting music outdoors in adjacent Mill Park, Thursdays through Sundays.

Liquid: Remains closed.

Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee : Music at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Sundays, starting May 16, on the rooftop.

Main Street Music, Brooklyn : Shows on Fridays and Saturdays.

Majestic Theatre : Rescheduled shows in late summer/fall.

Malt House : Currently no music scheduled, but the bar is open.

Mariner's Inn : "Live on the Lawn" series, outdoors, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 19-Aug. 21.

Mickey's Tavern : Still closed at the moment.

Mineral Point Opera House: 2021-22 season kicks off Sept. 4 with BoDeans; tickets on sale June 14.

Monk's Bar and Grill , Verona: One show that took place indoors through the winter was a weekly gig by John Duggleby, who continues to play at 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Nau-Ti-Gal : Music outdoors, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, June 3-Sept. 4.

North Street Cabaret : Likely no shows until fall, but there may be something outdoors.

Orpheum Theater : Rescheduled shows beginning in September.

Otto's : Music outdoors at 5:30 pm Tuesdays through Fridays; reservations required at 608-274-4044.

Our House : Outdoor house concerts; contact annedave@chorus.net for info.

Overture Center : Remains closed, with occasional livestreams; announced 2021-22 season on May 10.

The Rigby : Trivia on Tuesdays resumed, with occasional live shows and a monthly drag brunch.

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac : Outdoor concerts on select Fridays and Saturdays through the summer.

Robinia Courtyard : Outdoor events taking place.

Shitty Barn, Spring Green : Planning a shortened season beginning in August; details TBA.

Stoughton Opera House : Currently hosting a weekly livestream (7:30 pm Thursdays) which will continue through June 3. While some shows are rescheduled for fall, the full 2021-22 season announcement is planned for mid-July. Also, the venue's Catfish River Music Fest is once again canceled.

The Sylvee : Rescheduled and new shows starting in August.

Tip Top Tavern : Bar and food service open, no events as of yet.

Twisted Grounds : Music currently happening Sundays in May (Charlie Anne, 10:30 a.m.); from June 6-Sept. 26, the Under the Oak series features music Fridays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m.

Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills : Music outdoors in the beer garden at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Up North Pub : Happy hour music Mondays-Wednesdays.

UW Memorial Union Terrace : Reopened to the general public on May 10; summer events TBA.