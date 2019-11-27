× Expand Kori Feener | Videography Director

Salem

I'm Salem Feener. Well-traveled for a cat, I was born in Tampa, Florida, resided in various homes in Massachusetts and then last year moved to Wisconsin. I got my name because my owner (who grew up near Salem, Massachusetts) was astounded by my ability to open doors — she thought I was a warlock. In my old age, my favorite pastime is sleeping on my human's lap. It's a sufficient nap spot. That is all.

× Expand Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek | Social Media and Marketing Director

Charles

My name is Charles. I’m a luxurious Ragdoll born in Omaha, Nebraska. Chelsey adopted me in 2012. While car rides aren’t my favorite, I did move with Chelsey to Las Vegas and then to Madison. When I moved here, I noticed a man started living with us and now Jordan is my dad. I enjoy taking naps to classical music, watching Chelsey get ready every morning, belly rubs, being brushed and chewing on leather.

× Expand Todd Hubler | Staff Artist

Allie

My name is Allie but I go by many aliases: Alley Cat, Ales, Meow Meow, Kitten. I am part Russian Blue and I spend my days searching for sunlight, tormenting flies, moths and centipedes, and, of course, napping. I have excellent mothering skills — I know when you are feeling sick and will either lie near you, or on you, until you feel better.

× Expand Catherine Capellaro | Arts and Culture Editor

Fanta

My name is Fanta Rohnellaro. The Rohn-Capellaro twins discovered me and my siblings up high in a stack of hay bales in a barn. After our mom moved us under a tarp, the boys brought us delicious, smelly food and waited for me to come out. They moved me to a house in town. I have now ascended to my proper place as head of the household. My hobbies are scratching the sheepskin rug and catnip.

× Expand Julie Butler | Office Manager

Jac

I'm Jac, the handsomest long-haired, charcoal-colored, tail-less cat you’ll ever meet. I chose my family by grabbing them as they went by my cage at the Columbia County Humane Society. They gave me a home where I torment my sister Mango (she gives as good as she gets), and am at the center of action. I’m a great escape artist, although I don’t go far. Just to the closest patch of grass available to munch on.

× Expand Julie Butler | Office Manager

Mango

I'm Mango, rescued along with my brother Jac. Mealtimes are the best (as my curvy physique confirms). I love belly rubs, if I can get them on my terms. I'm kinda shy and can find the best hiding places. I enjoy watching the birds and squirrels play in our backyard. I'm the queen of the cat tree.

× Expand Judith Davidoff | Editor

Ted and Max

Greetings from the Rainbow Bridge! Our names are Ted and Max. We were partners in life and now death, although, Max, as usual, was a little late to the table. We had it pretty sweet in the Lanford-Davidoff household. We took good care of those two for more than 12 years. And if you know either of them, that was no small task. Life at the Rainbow Bridge is like a wonderful vacation. It’s always sunny and there’s lots of fresh tuna to eat. We miss our people, but rest assured, we’re still watching…and judging.

× Expand Dylan Brogan | Staff Writer

Yoshi

Yoshi is in the sky now. She didn’t like me [JoJo] at first because she was so sassy. For the kitties who really got to know her, though, she could be so sweet. I’m a frighty cat but Yoshi was fearless and always the boss. She sneaked onto a van full of scary dogs to escape Hurricane Katrina! I miss her and so does my mama, who was Yoshi’s best friend. She was a cat among cats.

× Expand Dylan Brogan | Staff Writer

Ari and JoJo

This is me and my sis JoJo laughing at a funny joke. We have fun all day in between naps. We just got a new chair to claw the hell out of and I like jumping on JoJo’s head when she’s not looking. We love life in the Ten-Lap neighborhood. Ooo! My dad is home and I need to give him a hug. —Ari (aka Riri)

× Expand Bob Koch | Calendar Editor

Ricky

I'm Ricky. I have only one name, because I am a superstar. I picked out my humans at the Dane County Humane Society some years ago by rolling into the room, and settling right in on the guy's lap. They took the hint and took me to my first house. I pretty much run the show there, but it would be good if those people would give me more wet food. Or TUNA.

August W. Derleth

I am August W. Derleth the cat. When I was little and before I found my roommates I lived in a barn and liked to hide in the hay, so my favorite place to be now is under a blanket where you can't find me. Don't trust Ricky, he is crazy and always gets into everyone's business.

× Expand Jeri Casper | Advertising Assistant

Ollie

Greetings! My name is Ollie. I was rescued by Underdog Pet Rescue and they helped me find my family. I'm a pretty laid-back dude, and I enjoy meeting new people, warm laps, sunny spots and Churu (it's a cat treat and I go crazy for it). I also enjoy going outside on my leash and sniffing around or napping in the sun. I have a very loud meow that I use to annoy and awaken my humans when I'm bored, lonely or hungry, much to their chagrin. But I make up for it with cuddles and purrs. My family loves me very much.

× Expand Katie Zamzow | Event Director

Quinn

Hello, my name is Quinn. I’m part Maine Coon and part Ragdoll. I am super curious about everything, and love to run around the house, and sometimes I hop in the fridge! When I'm not running around all crazy, I love to snuggle with my family. I normally just plop right on everyone's lap. You can pet me, but if you get my belly I might get a little crazy again and wanna play fight.

× Expand Julianne Lind | Advertising Representative

Harvey

My name is...well, I believe they call me Harvey now, but I was previously known as Bobbi, so sometimes I get confused. Luckily, I'm smart enough to come when either name is called. I am originally from Toronto, Ontario, and immigrated to the United States two years ago. I'd like to say this place called Wisconsin was worth the hassle of needles and a 12-hour car ride, but honestly, I have yet to leave the house. I'm coming up on my sixth birthday and if these humans think for one second that I'm sitting for a silly birthday photo, they are sorely mistaken.

× Expand David Michael Miller | Staff Artist

Otis

I came to the Miller-Piper family as the cat next door (literally). Given that my name is Otis and their kids are named Oona and Otto, it seemed like a good fit. I am an unapologetically free-range cat, and even went “missing” for days after the humans (not my humans) chose their latest president. Luckily for me, the belly scratches and PBS’ Nature continue uninterrupted.