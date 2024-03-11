Behind the Isthmus cover: March 2024

× Expand Allison Gallipeau

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush lined up a photographer for the March cover who backed out unexpectedly. He turned to Allison Gallipeau, a local photographer whose work has been featured in our “Isthmagram” section in the paper.

“Allison shoots around Madison regularly, and has a super active Instagram account, so I asked her for some recent photos,” says Tommy. “The stark silhouette of the cyclist and the yellow/blue color scheme of the sky in the eventual cover photo was a perfect complement to the Wisconsin Film Fest’s branding this year.”

Allison considers herself a “self-taught hobbyist photographer.” She says has always loved snapping photos of friends and family with point-and-shoot cameras but upgraded to a “big camera” in 2021, learning how to take photos in manual mode. She walks every morning, camera in tow, no matter the weather, and takes photos along the way. Her cover shot was taken along the bike path on John Nolen Drive.

“I love Madison and think there's just something special about the sunrises here,” she says. “After a stretch of gloomy days in February, we finally had a sunny morning and I really had a great time watching all of the commuters on the bike path.” See more of Allison’s work on Instagram at @allipin.